Scholarships to help students work towards health careers

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 8:50 am
Press Release: UCOL

7 November 2019



Dr Arthur Chin (UCOL Executive Director Businesses Development), Josephine Meads, Nancy Kinross (Soroptomist International Palmerston North representative), Aliesha Waru, Bryan Lawton, Dr Jerry Shearman (UCOL Executive Director Education & Applied Research), and Teina Mataira (UCOL Pouarahi Māori and Pacific Peoples Education).


Four UCOL students have received scholarships to support them as they work towards careers in the Health sector.

Aliesha Waru, Josephine Meads, and Bryan Lawton each received a $1,000 scholarship at a recent ceremony at UCOL’s Manawatū campus.

Medical Imaging Technology student Talia Siddins was named the recipient of a Soroptomist International Scholarship, but was unable to attend.

Aliesha Waru received the Colleen McPherson Memorial Grant, aimed to assist a student with a disability or a dependent with a disability.

Waru’s son, Billy, is autistic and has inspired her to study the New Zealand Certificate in Study and Career Preparation this year, and start the Bachelor of Nursing in 2020.

Waru says she was grateful to receive the scholarship, which will help her cover the additional costs of the Nursing degree.

“It will help me cover the costs of things like a stethoscope, textbooks, a uniform, and my first aid course.”

Once she completes her degree, Waru wants to work with children who have mental health issues and disabilities.

Bachelor of Nursing Student Josephine Meads was awarded the UCOL Scholarship for Effort and Achievement. Meads has consistently achieved high grades, and has earned and saved enough money to cover her study fees without having to borrow a student loan.

As well as studying, Meads is a part-time support worker for children with cognitive challenges. She says the scholarship will mean she can work less and spend more time with her family and be more involved with her church.

“This scholarship means I can relax a little bit and not worry about paying for living costs so much. It is very humbling and a great honour to receive a scholarship.”

Once she completes her degree, Meads wants to train as a midwife so she can help women with limited access to healthcare safely deliver their children.

Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science student Bryan Lawton received the Fenton Te Rauparaha Flavell Memorial Scholarship. Next year he will be studying the Master of Health Science at Massey University, and aims to one day run his own exercise clinic and Brazilan jiu-jitsu dojo.

“To be recognised for the hard work, and all of the highs and lows I’ve been through means the world to me,” says Lawton.

Lawton says the scholarship will help relieve some financial pressure as he comes off the Student Allowance and looks for work over the summer.

UCOL Executive Director Businesses Development Dr Arthur Chin says the scholarships are a reflection of the dedication each student has shown to their studies and an investment in their future goals.

“Our scholarship recipients have shown huge commitment to their studies and have set themselves career goals which will greatly benefit their communities. I congratulate them all and look forward to seeing what they achieve in the future.”

