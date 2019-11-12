Students beating post-uni panic by combining OE with online

According to Cheryl Nesbitt, the businesswoman behind New Zealand’s leading online culinary school, International Culinary Studio, there has been a noticeable increase this year in New Zealand students enquiring about online training as a stop gap between university and employment.

Cheryl, who has run successful hospitality businesses in both South Africa and New Zealand, believes that this is due to Kiwi students finishing their studies and struggling with the dilemma of what to do next.

“After university, many students are unsure whether they should head overseas on their OE, invest in some more study or throw themselves into employment,” says Cheryl. “Online training can provide graduates with the best of both worlds, allowing them to combine the excitement of an OE with the benefits of further study.”

“OEs are often portrayed as an expensive luxury for New Zealand graduates to travel and relax,” she adds. “However, it can just as easily be a year for working, saving and gaining important life and professional skills that will stand them in great stead whatever they decide to do next. Online study can be a valuable part of that.”

Cheryl says that one of the most significant drawcards to training while travelling is that it improves a person’s ability to earn money, something that most people on their OEs will grapple with at some stage.

“As an example, with NZQA and City & Guild qualifications, which we provide, Kiwi graduates can work in hospitality and culinary roles all over the world. Even if a career in that industry isn’t the end goal, it’s a fantastic way to see the world, fund your OE and to gain some irreplaceable life experiences.”

Cheryl believes online study will become increasingly popular amongst new graduates as technology becomes ever more accessible, allowing people to upskill wherever they are in the world.

“More and more people are realising that it is possible to travel and train at the same time. However, I expect it to become an even more common element of the traditional Kiwi OE as the years go by, and awareness of online training continues to develop. Combining travel, work and study is an incredibly smart and fulfilling way to see the world.”

A proudly New Zealand based culinary school, International Culinary Studio was the first blended learning culinary school to offer professional qualifications online to New Zealand students. From their kitchens at home, school or at work.

There are currently a number of courses available via International Culinary Studio, for everyone from professional chefs to absolute beginners. These include City & Guilds qualifications, such as a Diploma in Food Preparation and Cooking (Culinary Arts) and an Advanced Diploma in Food Preparation and Supervision.

International Culinary Studio also offers NZQA qualifications, including the New Zealand Certificate in Cookery Level 4 and New Zealand Diploma in Cookery (Advanced) Level 5.

International Culinary Studio allows students to complete their studies using a system which can be translated over 104 languages, including Te Reo Māori.

