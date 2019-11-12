Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Rito Maioha (ECNZ) welcomes education review announcement

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood New Zealand

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand is welcoming the Minister of Education’s announcement on the Government’s reform of the Tomorrow’s Schools system.

“We would like to acknowledge the Independent Taskforce and the Government for listening to the feedback received on the Taskforce’s initial report”, says Te Rito Maioha Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe.

“This will be a major transformative change for the education sector and will require everyone to be brave and to embrace the future.

“It will be a different way of working, which will draw on people’s openness to work collaboratively to build a better education system, always keeping the interests of children at the heart of everything we do.

“For early childhood education, the Early Learning Strategic Plan, which is still to come, will play an important role in developing a stronger future for education, with the newly established Education Service Agency resourcing early learning services and kōhanga reo in implementing the plan.

“While this announcement is about the compulsory sector, it is clear about alignment and transitions between ECE and school to ensure a cohesive and interconnected education system.

“It is up to all of us in the education sector to make this happen for the benefit of tamariki and whānau,” says Kathy Wolfe.


