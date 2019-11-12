Sector knowledge reflected in taskforce report

Secondary principals are glad to see that sector feedback is reflected in the Our Schooling Futures: Stronger Together report by the Tomorrow’s Schools Independent Taskforce, released today.

Chair of the Secondary Principals’ Council, James Morris says, “It’s great to have these decisions at last. The next step, of course, is implementation and we are very aware that for a quality roll out, the voices of teachers will be crucial.”

“We are pleased to see that a nationally based curriculum centre will be developed. That, and the initiatives to strengthen leadership, will strengthen education as a whole and improve outcomes for children. Schools have been asking for this for some time.”

“Another positive is the move to the Ministry of Education having more of a support role in schools. In particular, moving property to the new Education Support agency will let boards focus on governance rather than red-tape.”

“Principals support the new code of conduct, extra governance training for boards of trustees and greater opportunities for engagement by Māori in school governance. Boards of trustees have a vital role representing the community and the role needs to be supported and recognised.”

“Overall, the report lights the way for a fairer, more transparent and equitable education system. Like every teacher, principals’ core focus is their students; so we are looking forward to making the recommendations in this report a reality, “Morris says.

