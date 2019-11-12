Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Top Marks for Tomorrow's Schools Review

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 5:08 pm
Press Release: IHC

IHC has given the Government’s review of Tomorrow’s Schools an A minus grade.

But IHC warns it will be keeping a close eye on whether the outcomes match the rhetoric – and is launching an annual education survey to keep track of progress.

“Today’s announcement goes a long way to ensure disabled children get a fair go at school,” says IHC Director of Advocacy Trish Grant.

“Families of disabled children have experienced lots of changes and disappointments over the years. There are encouraging signs they’ve been listened to and consulted.

“This a big step towards a world class inclusive education system.”

Trish Grant also welcomed the announcement the Ministry of Education will continue to work and consult with disability rights groups.

“There is more focus on structural and systemic changes to help students achieve success. Disabled children have faced disadvantages around enrolments, fair processes and getting the same opportunities as other students. This announcement goes towards acknowledging and addressing that.

“It’s great that they’re removing the enrolment schemes that created ‘magnet schools’. A more regional approach to resourcing and services means every student should get what they need to learn and participate at their local school.

“Does the review go far enough? No.”

Trish Grant says IHC had wanted to see an Independent Education Review Tribunal established, to ensure that decisions made about students are subject to scrutiny external from the education system.

While the relationship between the new Education Service Agency and schools isn’t clear, IHC hopes that resources will be unlocked so that students and schools have easy access to the building blocks of an inclusive education system.

Trish Grant welcomes the new objectives for school boards to ensure children’s rights to safety and wellbeing and learning outcomes, implementing the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi and inclusion and equity.

However, while the announcements today read well, Trish Grant says more detail is needed for families to have confidence that these changes will result in an inclusive education system.

“IHC will be conducting an annual survey of families, schools and disability groups to track whether students with disabilities experience improved outcomes.”

The first survey will be carried out later this month and establish a baseline for future results, Trish Grant says.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from IHC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 