New scholarship announced to boost revitalisation of Te Reo
The Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Trust is proud to
announce the creation of a new educational scholarship to
support the revitalisation of te reo
Māori.The Kath Hemi Huia Kaimanawa
Scholarship is named after one of the matriarchs
of Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, the late Kath Hemi QSM, to
acknowledge her lifetime commitment to te reo Māori me ōna
tikanga. Aunty Kath dedicated her life to the
revitalisation of te reo Māori through being actively
involved in many kaupapa throughout Te Tauihu and Aotearoa,
including kapa haka, kohanga reo, the establishment of Omaka
Marae and of course the revitalisation of Ngāti Apa ki te
Rā Tō language and cultural identity. Ngati Apa ki te
Rā Tō Trust is committed to the revival of te reo Māori
and wants to actively increase the number of te reo Māori
speakers amongst our iwi. The purpose of this scholarship is
to support an iwi member to study towards a bachelor’s
degree level of te reo Māori. The scholarship covers
annual compulsory course fees and $1000 towards course
materials and/or travel per annum for the duration of the
course for up to three years (subject to annual satisfactory
completion). One scholarship will be available annually,
with up to three scholars being funded at any one time.
• Applicant must be a registered member of Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō
• The course selected must see the applicant majoring in te reo Māori
• Applicant must attend the Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Hui-a-Tau each year while a recipient of the scholarship (travel costs will be met)
• Applicant may be required to work (in a paid capacity) for the iwi during course holidays (though no guarantee of work is provided by the Trust).
Tono mai! Apply now!
Download an application form here or call the office on 0800 578 900 and we will email or post one out to you.Closing date
Applications must be received by December 10, 2019, at 5pm.
