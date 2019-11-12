New scholarship announced to boost revitalisation of Te Reo

Aunty Kath dedicated her life to the revitalisation of te reo Māori through being actively involved in many kaupapa throughout Te Tauihu and Aotearoa, including kapa haka, kohanga reo, the establishment of Omaka Marae and of course the revitalisation of Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō language and cultural identity.

Ngati Apa ki te Rā Tō Trust is committed to the revival of te reo Māori and wants to actively increase the number of te reo Māori speakers amongst our iwi. The purpose of this scholarship is to support an iwi member to study towards a bachelor’s degree level of te reo Māori.

The scholarship covers annual compulsory course fees and $1000 towards course materials and/or travel per annum for the duration of the course for up to three years (subject to annual satisfactory completion). One scholarship will be available annually, with up to three scholars being funded at any one time.