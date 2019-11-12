Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New scholarship announced to boost revitalisation of Te Reo

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Ngati Apa ki te RaTo

The Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Trust is proud to announce the creation of a new educational scholarship to support the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

The Kath Hemi Huia Kaimanawa Scholarship is named after one of the matriarchs of Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, the late Kath Hemi QSM, to acknowledge her lifetime commitment to te reo Māori me ōna tikanga.

Aunty Kath dedicated her life to the revitalisation of te reo Māori through being actively involved in many kaupapa throughout Te Tauihu and Aotearoa, including kapa haka, kohanga reo, the establishment of Omaka Marae and of course the revitalisation of Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō language and cultural identity.

Ngati Apa ki te Rā Tō Trust is committed to the revival of te reo Māori and wants to actively increase the number of te reo Māori speakers amongst our iwi. The purpose of this scholarship is to support an iwi member to study towards a bachelor’s degree level of te reo Māori.

The scholarship covers annual compulsory course fees and $1000 towards course materials and/or travel per annum for the duration of the course for up to three years (subject to annual satisfactory completion). One scholarship will be available annually, with up to three scholars being funded at any one time.

Requirements
Applicant must be a registered member of Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō
The course selected must see the applicant majoring in te reo Māori
Applicant must attend the Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Hui-a-Tau each year while a recipient of the scholarship (travel costs will be met)
Applicant may be required to work (in a paid capacity) for the iwi during course holidays (though no guarantee of work is provided by the Trust).

Tono mai! Apply now!
Download an application form here or call the office on 0800 578 900 and we will email or post one out to you.

Closing date
Applications must be received by December 10, 2019, at 5pm.

