Mission Bay to be ‘invaded’ by 150 Tauira seeking glory

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 4:17 pm
Press Release: NZ Skills and Education Group

Tauira from three campuses (South Auckland, West Auckland, Hamilton) will compete in the ‘ATC Terminator Challenge’: a series of challenges designed to find the ultimate TERMINATOR 2019 team.

Date: Thurs 14 November 2019
Time: 11.00am – 2.30pm

Place: Mission Bay Beach

Three campus’s from West Auckland, South Auckland and Hamilton will meet on Mission Bay beach to compete in a series of challenges, including carrying, dragging, running, crawling, tyres, ropes and other equipment.

The ATC Terminator Challenge is an annual event held to help focus students on preparing for and achieving academic and physical training goals. It’s an opportunity to showcase their abilities to peers and test themselves individually and as part of a team. It’s also a lot of fun.

Activities will challenge physical, mental and strategic reasoning, and test the ability of the students to succeed as a team.

About NZ Skills & Education Group (NZSEG)
NZSEG is in the top 15 NZ Private Training Establishments by funding and comprises three institutes:
1. NZ School of Education
New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) accredited and Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) funded, NZSE provides tertiary programmes in Creative Technologies, Business, Education, Foundation Studies and Language.
2. Advance Training Centres
Unique military preparation programmes for students 16-19 years old. Incorporates a focus on structure and discipline along with real life employment skills and computing programmes.
3. Seafield School of English
Provides English language courses to students from around the world.

