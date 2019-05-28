Don’t Let the Cold Weather Keep You Indoors this Year

With the cold and flu season on the horizon, it’s worth spending some time now to make sure you are in the best possible physical condition to make it through winter without succumbing to every cold and flu.

Prevention is better than cure when it comes to winter colds and coughs, and your regular exercise session is a helpful part of that prevention plan. A research study reported in the British Journal of Sports Medicine concluded that exercise reduced the rate of upper respiratory tract infections in study subjects.

It’s not an uncommon story; the best laid exercise plans being derailed by inclement weather and low temperatures, and that run or walk gets put off and the heater gets turned up. Getting out and about can be more difficult in the cold and rain - however, there is no better way to stay warm and stop your energy levels from slumping mid-winter than with regular exercise. If the outdoors isn’t calling the way it did in summer, then make the most of the indoor activities that are available in clubs and facilities nearby.

Even the hardiest outdoor exerciser sometimes wants to stay indoors, so why not think about visiting an exercise facility or studio where you can stay warm and dry and still get all the exercise benefits as you would from your outdoor session. You’ll have plenty of variety with a range of options from team training and group sessions, to smaller boutique studios offering more specialist programmes. As if keeping warm and dry isn’t enough, you’ll also get to take advantage of advice on hand with exercise professionals who can help you set some specific health and wellness goals, and support you along the way.







There is so much advice given about how to avoid winter illnesses, with some based firmly on fact, while others are old wives’ tales without too much substance. Exercise and physical activity are one form of illness prevention you can rely on. An exercised body is a healthy body. When we exercise regularly we enhance our overall health and sleep better. In winter this can translate to a better immune system which can reduce the number of winter bugs that lead to days off and less exercise.



If you are still keen on heading outdoors when it’s cold and wet, make sure you aren’t taking any unnecessary risks by making sure you are warmed up properly and that you are wearing the right gear (including shoes with good grip in the wet). Bear in mind there are likely to be some exercises that suit a dry sunny day that aren’t good at all in more inclement conditions.







© Scoop Media

