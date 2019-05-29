News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Supporting Pregnant Women to Become Smokefree

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 10:34 am
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Media Release

29 May, 2019



:

Pēpi and Hapū Māmā NRT packs for World Smokefree Day


As we get closer to World Smokefree Day on Friday 31 May, midwives in Northland will be providing pregnant women who smoke with sample packs of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) in the hope they will try and attempt to become smokefree.

“Manaakitia te māhuri he tupuna kei roto - Nothing is more important than giving new life,” offered Northland DHB Smoking Cessation Kaitiaki Csarndra Ogle.

“By supporting hapū māmā to become smokefree during pregnancy, they are taking steps towards protecting themselves, their whānau and their whakapapa.”

The FREE Pēpi and Hapū Māmā packs contain a variety of nicotine replacement products such as patches, gum and the very popular inhalators, which are exclusively free through this incentive.

They are also encouraging mama to accept a referral to the FREE Northland wide stop smoking services programme Toki Rau who have provided the NRT for these packs. With eight sites across Tai Tokerau, Toki Rau offers face-to-face support provided in an individual, whānau/family or group setting, and ongoing encouragement to participants throughout the smokefree journey. They also provide information on other non-funded stop smoking medicines available.

Toki Rau is accessible to midwives, other health professionals and whanau by calling 0508 Toki Rau (0508 865 4727).


ENDS




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 