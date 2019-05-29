News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Help take the pressure off an especially busy Hospital

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

With winter illnesses like coughs and colds already on the rise and a spell of colder weather forecast, Canterbury hospitals are under pressure.

There’s been an increase in influenza-like illness in Canterbury in the last week, which has led to an increase in demand for health services, particularly on the Emergency Department of Christchurch Hospital and on hospital admissions across the region.

Canterbury District Health Board is reminding people that they can help take the pressure off emergency services by always making their general practice team the first port of call for their non-emergency healthcare.

Carolyn Gullery, Executive Director Planning, Funding and Decision Support says the Emergency Department at Christchurch Hospital is always available for emergency care and you shouldn’t hesitate to dial 111 in a life-threatening emergency – but if it isn’t an emergency, there are quicker ways of getting the help you need from the right person.

“If it’s not an emergency, you should always call your own general practice team first. Save their phone number in your mobile phone so you can also easily access free health advice after hours.

“When you call your general practice after hours, a registered nurse will be available to provide free health advice any time of day or night. They will advise you what to do and, if you need to be seen urgently, where to go. Many practices now operate extended hours or additional services, which is another reason you should call first to check,” Carolyn says.



You can meet some of the #carearoundtheclock nursing team and learn more about the service they provide here.

If you need medical attention after hours but although it’s not life-threatening it won’t wait, you can visit one of the Urgent Care practices listed below. They can provide a number of after-hours services beyond those you might expect to find at most general practices. They specialise in sports injuries, can carry out minor surgery, take X-rays and set broken bones for example.
• The 24 Hour Surgery – open all day, every day
• Moorhouse Medical –open 8am – 8pm daily
• Riccarton Clinic –open 8am – 8pm daily

For people who want to take that extra step to keep themselves well this winter, the flu vaccine is available now. It’s free for over 65s and pregnant women at general practices and many pharmacies. It’s also free for vulnerable people with certain pre-existing health conditions but only through their general practice team. If you’re not eligible for a free flu shot, contact your general practice team or pharmacy to find how you can get one.

The best way to protect yourself and your whānau and stop the spread of influenza is to get immunised - or you could be putting yourself and your whānau at risk.

For more information about flu and why it’s worth avoiding, visit: www.flufree.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 