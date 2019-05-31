News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Celebrating Council Leadership on World Smokefree Day

Friday, 31 May 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Toi Te Ora

To mark World Smokefree Day, Toi Te Ora Public Health is celebrating local councils who have gone the extra mile to support their community, and the nation, to achieve Smokefree Aotearoa 2025.

Ōpōtiki District Council is the latest council in the Bay of Plenty to extend their smokefree outdoor spaces policy. The extensive policy now includes the central business district, civic areas and beaches as smokefree areas. The policy is based on a non-regulatory approach that aims to create behaviour change by promoting a positive smokefree message.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr Jim Miller, commends the Council’s leadership in making more public places smokefree. “Smokefree outdoor public spaces help create healthy supportive environments by normalising smokefree, supporting people trying to quit smoking, and reducing exposure to second hand smoke.”

The Eastern Bay of Plenty Smokefree Coalition and Toi Te Ora Public Health supported extending smokefree outdoors spaces through submissions to Council’s 2018-28 long term plan. A collaborative approach was taken by Council to engage the local community and listen to their views. This involved a series of public engagement workshops, and collating community voice via social media, as well as online and written submissions.

According to Mayor of Ōpōtiki, John Forbes, the feedback showed strong support for a smokefree Ōpōtiki. “We spoke to our community about the proposal to extend Smokefree areas from just Council-owned areas (playgrounds and so on) to the whole CBD and beaches. The feedback we got was overwhelmingly in support of extending the smokefree areas – many mentioned how important it was for their children and grandchildren not to be around smoke in their everyday lives. Many others mentioned the issue of endless cigarette butts in the streets.”



Mr Forbes adds, “The policy also sends a strong message backing up our clean, green image to future visitors to the district.”

Rotorua Lakes Council, Kawerau District Council, Whakatāne District Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Tauranga City Council also have smokefree outdoor spaces policies.

For more information about smokefree outdoor spaces policies head to www.toiteora.govt.nz/smokefree_outdoor_spaces.


ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Toi Te Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>


Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 