News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health care agencies seek interest in Community Health Hubs

Friday, 7 June 2019, 10:21 am
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

07 June 2019

In a major step forward in the implementation of the Primary and Community Care Strategy, Southern DHB and WellSouth Primary Health Network are seeking information from investors about the development Community Health Hubs.

A request for information (RFI) has been published to the Government Electronic Tendering System (GETS) calling for information from investors and developers about Community Health Hub facilities.

The RFI is a survey and will help Southern DHB and WellSouth gauge the market and inform next steps.

“A Community Health Hub is our next move in the transformation of health services in the district and we are looking forward to getting others engaged in this important initiative,” says Chris Fleming, Chief Executive, Southern DHB. “It is a significant step in advance of the new Dunedin Hospital and supports our goals of making health care more accessible while making best use of our resources.”

At the same time, workshops with health-care providers will also be taking place to look at transforming how health-care services can be organised and delivered in the future, coordinating with the physical infrastructure, technology and workforce changes anticipated in the coming years.

The RFI seeks information from potential investors and/or developers about matters WellSouth and Southern DHB may need to consider before making any commercial decisions around CHHs. Another RFI seeking information from health care service providers about service delivery from these hubs may be issued in the future.



Community Health Hubs are facilities bringing together a mix of general practice and hospital-based healthcare along with some community services, to deliver better-integrated and more accessible health care for the local population. The range of services will vary depending on the needs of the local population but will include a Health Care Home general practice as well as services such as diagnostics - labs or radiology, for example - some outpatient clinics, district nursing services or allied health such as physiotherapy and pharmacy.

The creation of a number of Community Health Hubs was set out in the Primary and Community Care Strategy launched last year and their locations are likely to be in Dunedin, Invercargill, Gore, Balclutha, Oamaru and Central Lakes.

The link to the Request for Information document is: www.gets.govt.nz, GETS ID reference: 21060431. The RFI questionnaire can be found at
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CommunityHealthHubs

The RFI closes Wednesday 26 June at 3pm.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Gordon Campbell: Best Music Of 2019… So Far

Most “best of” lists arrive in summer at the end of the calendar year, when things are winding down and the stakes don’t seem so high. But at this mid-point, as we’re heading into the cold… it seems like an ideal time to list a few albums and tracks to keep the wolves of winter at bay. More>>

Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

ALSO:

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 