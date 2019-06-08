News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Mental Health in the Emergency Department Summit Communique

Saturday, 8 June 2019, 10:34 am
Press Release: Australasian College for Emergency Medicine

The peak body for emergency medicine in New Zealand today released a Communique following a successful Mental Health in the Emergency Department Summit.

The Australasian College for Emergency Medicine’s summit in Wellington saw more than 100 emergency doctors, psychiatrists, consumers, clinicians and key decision makers discuss and agree on nine key principles to tackle New Zealand’s mental health crisis.

Download the communique

ACEM President-Elect Dr John Bonning said: “Mental illness is a major health and social policy issue, and so when this issue manifests in the emergency department, we all realise something needs to be done.

“Today’s summit and communique is a new beginning building on the great work already started.

“ACEM will continue to collect and release data on this issue, and this will be supported with meetings with the Government, key stakeholders, patients and other advocacy groups.

“ACEM will also continue to work with colleagues within the health system to develop a Consensus Statement that captures commitments and provides the mandate for systemic actions by government, services and health professionals across New Zealand.

“We need a multidisciplinary approach, backed by data, evidence and a common vision.”

Background

Visit the Mental Health in the Emergency Department Summit website for more information.

ACEM is the peak body for emergency medicine in New Zealand, responsible for training emergency physicians and advancement of professional standards. www.acem.org.au



