12th June 2019

New Zealand needs 55,000 new blood donors World Blood Donor Day Friday 14th June 2019

• New Zealand has 110,000 amazing donors, but we need 55,000 new donors to roll-up their sleeves and join our lifesaving team

• Find out if you are eligible to donate blood and be part of our lifesaving community

• It’s simple to join the donor registry, register online and give the gift of life

This World Blood Donor Day (WBDD), New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) wants to say thank you to all of its wonderful donors.

“On behalf of the 29,000 people who last year received lifesaving blood and blood products we want to say a heartfelt thank you!”, says Asuka Burge, National Manager Marketing and Communications for NZBS.

“Every week, rain or shine, blood donors donate their time and their blood to help save the lives of others. For some recipients it makes the difference between life and death, for others it enables them to live a ‘normal’ life in the face of a life-threatening illness.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all the 110,000 wonderful blood donors around New Zealand – you are our heroes.”

This World Blood Donor Day, New Zealand needs more heroes to help share the load to ensure that NZBS can continue to meet demand for blood and blood products in the years to come.

"New Zealand, like many other countries, has seen the demand for plasma grow every year as it is used to treat an increasing number of life-threatening conditions.Many people, particularly those with immune deficiencies, rely on weekly transfusions of plasma to lead a 'normal' life.







“Our message is simple, if you can donate, please register today and become part of our lifesaving community.

“Next World Blood Donor Day I’d very much like to be saying thanks to our amazing 165,000 donors!”, concludes Ms Burge.

We want to give you our thanks

This year New Zealand Blood Service has launched a social media campaign that matches people who regularly receive plasma, with some of New Zealand’s longest-serving whole blood and plasma donors.

• Peter Sarah, aged 67, has made 267 donations over the last 20 years during which he has saved the lives of around 800 people.

• Joshua, 20, has received a plasma product every week for almost his whole life and will continue doing so for the rest of his life. He is now living a relatively normal and healthy life thanks to generous donors like Peter.

• Annette Roberts, aged 68, is New Zealand’s most generous female donor with a total of 405 donations to date – she has saved over 1,200 lives with her donations.

• Zani is only a few months old, but she has already broken records as she has become the youngest New Zealander to use Evogam, a plasma derived blood product that boosts the immune system – one that is only available thanks to the generosity of blood donors.

In addition to these amazing stories from recipients and donors alike, the campaign is supported by Daniel Faitaua and Jacqueline Nairn, who are encouraging all eligible donors throughout the country to join them by becoming blood donors and signing up to the donor registry.

Those interested in becoming a blood donor should visit www.nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325 for more information.

-ends





