News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

All New Zealanders Invited to Take A Deep Breath And Relax

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Art Of Living Foundation


New Zealanders are being invited to pause and take part in a celebration of yoga breathing and meditation as part of a United Nations promotion of global health, harmony and peace on June 21.

The initiative will be led by a group of 100 plus yoga and meditation practitioners and parliamentarians to complete a series of 21 sun salutation yoga postures in The Beehive.

A 2011 study published in the "International Journal of Yoga" found that regular practice of sun salutations promoted positive changes in lung function, respiratory pressure and resting cardiovascular parameters.

The celebration of International Yoga Day is supported by a United Nations resolution backed by 177 countries around the world. It was founded in 2014 by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The event is being hosted by Lower Hutt list MP Ginny Anderson and the Art of Living. Invitations have been sent to 400 parliamentarians and staff to join the group in the grand hall.

The International Yoga Day initiative has been driven by volunteers from the Art of Living Foundation, an international not-for-profit organisation. Its founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar set a vision for a non-violent stress free society around the world.

He designed programmes that teach effective and practical techniques for emotional and physical wellbeing, rekindling the ancient traditions of yoga and meditation and offering them in a form that is relevant to the 21st century.

Art of Living breathing and meditation programmes have been completed by an estimated 300 million people in 156 countries around the world.



Art of Living volunteers have supported victims of disasters around the world including the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes.

New Zealand Art of Living Volunteer, Joshi says yoga, breathing and meditation practices offer a unique opportunity to bring greater wellbeing, peace and happiness to homes, workplaces and schools throughout New Zealand.

“ So many people struggle with the stresses of life. These breathing and meditation techniques are simple, accessible and low cost ways for anybody to achieve greater wellbeing.”

more//

The Art of Living programmes in New Zealand have also started to benefit Māori communities.

Ngāti Whātua leader, Dame Rangimarie Glavish is a keen supporter and visited the Art of Living headquarters in Bangalore and met with the founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

“ We have run these breathing and meditation programmes on marae in Auckland and the benefits have been profound. It has enabled our people to get in touch with their wairua, and take great steps towards holistic health and wellbeing, she says.

The yoga and breathing practices will be carried out in the Grand Hall from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Ends/

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Art Of Living Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 