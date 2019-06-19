Construction begins on major hospital development

Construction has begun on the first stage of the $100m plus redevelopment of Wakefield Hospital in Wellington.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester and Acurity Health Group CEO Jonathan Coleman jointly turned the first ceremonial sod today.

“This is a further step in the long history of healthcare on this site,” said Dr Coleman.

“The new Wakefield hospital will offer patients from central New Zealand access to some of the most advanced medical services and treatment in the country, showcasing the latest medical technologies.

“This will include up to 64 single beds, eight large operating theatres including cardiac and endoscopy, consulting suites and a full range of specialist services on the existing site in the city’s Newtown area,” said Dr Coleman.

Mayor Justin Lester said that the development was a vote of confidence in the Wellington region. “This development shows that the private sector has confidence in Wellington, and it will complement a lot of the work the Council currently has underway to prepare for future growth in the Newtown area.

“Additionally the use of base isolators in the foundations mean the hospital will be one of the safest in the country, which is hugely important in such a seismically active city.”

The redevelopment of the hospital will be completed in three stages. Stage one includes the construction of parking, medical imaging, and consulting suites.

Stage two will see work on perioperative services and premium inpatient rooms and Stage three will develop the support facilities. Services will continue to be maintained during construction.







“We know that redeveloping a new hospital, while keeping the current site operating will be challenging,” says Dr Coleman. “That is why we are delighted to have an experienced company like Hawkins Construction as our partner in this development.”

Acurity Health and property partner Vital Healthcare Property Trust expect construction of the first phase to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, with stages two and three beginning after that.



More information on the redevelopment can be found here: http://www.wakefield.co.nz/development

Background for editors: History of the hospital

Wakefield Hospital was established in 1929 by an order of Catholic sisters known as the Little Company of Mary.

The first hospital was opened on the Wakefield site on 18 August 1929. Initially called the Lewisham Hospital, it was renamed as Calvary Hospital in the 1950’s and was run as a charity until it was sold in 1987.

Over its 90-year history the hospital has seen many upgrades and additions. This has resulted in sixteen separate buildings on the site at present.

Since its opening in 1929, the hospital has seen major changes in medical technology, and in social reform and healthcare provision. It has moved from a charitable venture to survival and success in a commercial environment.

Through all these changes there has remained a passion for excellence and the desire to provide compassionate and personal first-class care incorporating the latest technology and medical practice. The upgrade project will see this tradition carried well into the future.

