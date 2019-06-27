News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Patients could bear the impact of changes to system

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 9:52 am
Press Release: Medical Technology Association of New Zealand

June 27, 2019

Patients could bear the impact of changes to NZ medical device regulation system

Patients could bear the impact of proposed changes to New Zealand’s medical device regulation system for little benefit, warns the Medical Technology Association of New Zealand, the only national industry body representing medical technology companies in NZ.

“The proposed Therapeutic Products Bill and the ongoing centralised procurement process by PHARMAC could have the joint effect of increasing costs of medical devices and procedures while potentially reducing choice for the clinician and delaying access to life-saving, innovative medical technology,” says MTANZ CEO Faye Sumner, CNZM.

Ms Sumner says these topics will be extensively discussed at the MTANZ Health Tech Conference in Auckland from July 2 to 3.

“Patients may be assured that medical devices used in New Zealand currently meet the highest quality standards both in New Zealand and internationally.

“All devices entering NZ are currently notified to Government regulator, Medsafe, but this will become a more complex registration process with associated cost, under the proposed NZ Therapeutic Products legislation replacing the Medicines Act 1981,” says Ms Sumner.

“We are working closely with Medsafe in relation to new requirements and legislation to ensure that the 400,000 medical devices being placed on the NZ market meet the highest international standards (ISO) for safety and performance.”



At the same time, PHARMAC is taking control of the procurement of medical devices supplied to the DHBs.

Ms Sumner says her industry believes the proposed PHARMAC cost-based procurement system is not best suited to the procurement of medical devices.

“We propose a value-based procurement system that ensures clinicians have the autonomy and authority to acquire the right device for the right procedure. It is about treating a patient with the best possible device rather than the cheapest possible device.

“Our industry is very concerned at the multiplying effect of both significant changes being introduced in parallel and the potential disruption to the supply chain which could lead to the reduced availability of medical device products in the New Zealand market.

“Ultimately, the impact of both these changes will be felt by the patient.

“Our industry constantly strives to improve our technologies and care delivery. Medical devices are the foundation of modern healthcare treatment, providing healthcare professionals the tools they rely on to improve patient care.”

www.mtanz.org.nz


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NAISA: World's Indigenous People Gather In New Zealand

More than a thousand people from the Pacific and across the globe are in Hamilton for the Native American Indigenous Study Association conference at the University of Waikato. More>>

Stats NZ: Slight Fall In Overall Life Satisfaction

The average rating for overall life satisfaction is now 7.7, a slight fall from 7.8 in 2016 and 2014. However, the majority of Kiwis (81.1 percent) still rated their life satisfaction highly, as 7 or above on a 0 to 10 scale. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 