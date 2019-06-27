News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Four further Measles cases in Wellington

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Regional Public Health - Wellington


Regional Public Health (RPH) Wellington has been notified of four confirmed cases of measles, one of which was from a person who had travelled on the Johnsonville train line last week.

RPH are asking people who may have been in contact with infected people to watch out for symptoms. The infected people visited several public places before they were diagnosed. At these times the people did not know they had measles.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Annette Nesdale is asking members of the public who visited the following locations at the relevant times, and who are unsure if they are immunised against measles, to call their doctor’s practice and check.

Tuesday, June 18:

Train at 7:59am from Johnsonville to Wellington or the 17:17 train from Wellington to Johnsonville
Midnight Expresso café Wellington between 16:30 to 18:00
Daiso shop in Manners Street Wellington between 18:00 to 18:10
McDonalds restaurant (Manners/Victoria St.) Wellington between 18:10 to 18:20
Thursday 20 Friday 21, June.
James Cook Hotel foyer or walkway between The Terrace and Lambton Quay
Monday, June 24
Countdown Pharmacy, High Street Lower Hutt 13:15 to 13:30

Measles is most infectious in the days before the classical measles rash develops. It can take seven to 14 days for someone who has caught measles to start showing any symptoms. Measles symptoms include; a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts on the face and neck before spreading elsewhere.



Dr Nesdale says, “Measles is highly contagious and the virus is spread easily from person to person through the air via sneezing or coughing”.

“We will be trying to contact people who we are aware have been in contact with an unwell person, however, because measles is an airborne disease anyone who was at the above listed locations at the times specified, should remain vigilant until 14 days after visiting these locations.”

Measles is a serious illness which can be prevented by being immunised, Dr Nesdale says.

“The MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine is a free vaccine and offers the best protection against measles. Two doses are required to give maximum protection. These are usually given at around 15 months and four years, however you can receive the vaccine at any age after 12 months.

“The only way to avoid catching measles is to have had two measles vaccines after your first birthday or if you have previously had measles. Please check with your doctor to see if you and your family are protected. By getting immunised, you will not only be protecting yourself or your child, you'll also be stopping the disease from spreading in our communities,” Dr Nesdale says.

Anyone who was at the above locations at the specified times, who feels unwell, should phone their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice. It is vitally important to call first before seeing a doctor because measles is highly infectious, and people with measles can infect others in the waiting room.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Regional Public Health - Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NAISA: World's Indigenous People Gather In New Zealand

More than a thousand people from the Pacific and across the globe are in Hamilton for the Native American Indigenous Study Association conference at the University of Waikato. More>>

Stats NZ: Slight Fall In Overall Life Satisfaction

The average rating for overall life satisfaction is now 7.7, a slight fall from 7.8 in 2016 and 2014. However, the majority of Kiwis (81.1 percent) still rated their life satisfaction highly, as 7 or above on a 0 to 10 scale. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 