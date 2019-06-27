News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Medical migration risk to poor countries’ health services

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

Medical migration risk to poor countries’ health services

Wealthy countries have a responsibility to consider the impact of hiring doctors from poorer countries and try to minimise the practice, says Dr Otmar Kloiber, Secretary General of the World Medical Association.

Dr Kloiber, of Germany, is a guest speaker at the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists 30th anniversary conference in Wellington today.

New Zealand relies heavily on international medical graduates, and was second only to Israel on this measure on a table of OECD countries displayed by Dr Kloiber.

The practice is depleting the supply of doctors in poorer countries, depriving the local population of health care. It was a global movement of doctors from poor to rich countries.

Dr Kloiber says it’s vital politicians in rich countries view health as an investment. Too often it’s viewed as an expense, and this means health systems are not properly resourced and the need arises to look to other countries to supply doctors.

If the working conditions including salaries of doctors trained in New Zealand were improved in order to retain them in our public hospitals, it would not need to depend so much on raiding other countries of their doctors.

The World Medical Association advocates for universal health coverage and still needs to convince doctors in some countries that this is not to their disadvantage. What is good for their patients is good for the doctors as well.

He says primary health care is the core of a comprehensive health care system, but there are limits to what it can do and there must be secondary and higher-level services.



“A good primary health care system can deal with the vast majority of cases that come up in health care. But if you structure a health care system that is only primary health care than you are producing a dead-end road.”

Dr Kloiber emphasised the importance of governments addressing the social determinants of health, such as housing and education.

“The health care system alone is not the answer to fighting inequity. We have to start much earlier.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NAISA: World's Indigenous People Gather In New Zealand

More than a thousand people from the Pacific and across the globe are in Hamilton for the Native American Indigenous Study Association conference at the University of Waikato. More>>

Stats NZ: Slight Fall In Overall Life Satisfaction

The average rating for overall life satisfaction is now 7.7, a slight fall from 7.8 in 2016 and 2014. However, the majority of Kiwis (81.1 percent) still rated their life satisfaction highly, as 7 or above on a 0 to 10 scale. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 