News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

More Midwives Than Ever Before In New Zealand

Friday, 28 June 2019, 5:05 pm
Press Release: NZ College Of Midwives

The number of midwives holding an Annual Practicing Certificate (APC) is at the highest level ever.

At a time when parts of New Zealand and some DHB’s are struggling to recruit, numbers provided by the regulatory body, the Midwifery Council, show that at the end of April this year, 3171 midwives had APC’s, that’s 102 more than in 2018.

New Zealand College of Midwives Chief Executive, Alison Eddy, says the suggestion we don’t have enough midwives, appears to be wrong.

“They are there but they are deciding to work part time, intermittently or not at all,” she says. “We have an unattractive, under-resourced maternity sector, which we have been warning the Ministry and Government about for years. Our maternity system is a world leading model, and like anything, works well when it is properly funded and supported.”

She cites around 10 midwives in the Wanaka region that have APCs however are not working in the area at the moment.

Eddy says there are a number of things that would encourage midwives to re-enter the workforce or to increase the number of hours they choose to work.

“Better staffing levels, improved working conditions and effective retention strategies for hospital employed midwives, a sustainable locum service, better co-ordination and support for community-based midwives across the country – these are some of the things that would help,” she says. “One of the main aims of the co-design work we have been undertaking with the Ministry for the last two years is to create a Community Midwifery Organisation (CMO) which would provide much needed support and co-ordination while managing payments made to the self-employed midwives.”



A Midwifery Accord with the Ministry of Health, MERAS – the midwifery union, DHBs and other stakeholders, is just getting underway and is expected to identify and develop strategies to recruit, retain and re-employ midwives within DHBs. Alison Eddy says this is a positive step and a good start.

“Retention is the key as we know there are midwives out there. We hope that the Accord will help to build a sustainable midwifery workforce and support the continued growth in the number of midwives employed in our hospitals. However, midwives working in the community also need support, which is where the CMO is the key as it will provide tangible support, which will lead to improved working conditions,” she says.

Ms Eddy says she wants to emphasise that the midwifery-led maternity system is not broken and doesn’t need changing.

“Midwifery as a profession must be made sustainable, with an attractive working environment, properly resourced to provide positive outcomes for women and babies,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZ College Of Midwives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>


NAISA: World's Indigenous People Gather In New Zealand

More than a thousand people from the Pacific and across the globe are in Hamilton for the Native American Indigenous Study Association conference at the University of Waikato. More>>

Stats NZ: Slight Fall In Overall Life Satisfaction

The average rating for overall life satisfaction is now 7.7, a slight fall from 7.8 in 2016 and 2014. However, the majority of Kiwis (81.1 percent) still rated their life satisfaction highly, as 7 or above on a 0 to 10 scale. More>>


Howard Davis: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 