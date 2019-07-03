News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Cantabrians urged to look after themselves over flu season

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 9:57 am
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

3 July 2019

Cantabrians urged to look after themselves as flu season hits region hard this year

Canterbury is continuing to experience a significant wave of influenza, with 455 hospitalisations relating to complications from influenza already this year.

Canterbury DHB is reminding people that there are some simple ways to stop the spread and look after themselves and their loved ones this flu season.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink, says if you get the flu, the best way to help prevent spreading it are to stay home from school or work if you’re sick.

“Proper coughing and sneezing etiquette is also key – cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or use your elbow if you’re caught short, and wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitiser.

“You should call your general practice team 24/7 for advice rather than visiting in person. After hours, follow the instructions to be put through to a nurse for free health advice,” says Dr Pink.

Canterbury DHB has produced a ‘Coping with the flu at home’ brochure, containing practical advice for people on caring for someone with the flu, including:

· how to treat the symptoms at home

· danger signs to look out for, especially in young children/babies

· when to seek medical advice and where to go.

The ‘Coping with the flu at home’ brochure is available online in the following languages: English, Māori, Hindi, Korean, Samoan, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Tagalog.



Thanks to a great response from Cantabrians, flu vaccine supplies are now limited but they are still available from GPs and some pharmacists for the following priority groups:

· people over 65

· pregnant women (any stage of pregnancy)

· those with long-term health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes respiratory disease (including asthma that requires regular preventive therapy), kidney disease and most cancers

· children aged four years and under who have been hospitalised for respiratory illness or have a history of significant respiratory illness.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

NAISA: World's Indigenous People Gather In New Zealand

More than a thousand people from the Pacific and across the globe are in Hamilton for the Native American Indigenous Study Association conference at the University of Waikato. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 