New Waikato Health Centre Breaks New Grounds

A groundbreaking new holistic health care initiative in Hamilton is causing ripples nationwide and beyond, with its unique and innovative approach to setting new physical rehabilitation standards. Opening its doors for one-one-one services last week, Tū Tonu fearlessly provides a high quality model of practice where a community of both clinicians and traditional Māori healers work in collaboration, alongside exercise rehabilitation coaches.

“Tū Tonu is for everyone - people from all backgrounds, cultures, demographics and walks of life - anyone who needs rehabilitation and healing,” says Tū Tonu Director Niwa Nuri. “Whether they have an injury or condition diagnosis, or any sort of imbalance they personally know they are hosting be it physical or emotional, they are welcome here.”

Founder Timi Tapara is based at Tū Tonu full-time as one of several experienced musculoskeletal physiotherapists. He adds, “The most important aspect of what we do, is to provide our whānau who walk in with options, thus allowing them to choose their own pathway of healing. Feeling empowered along the journey to better understanding our own health and wellness, is a key part of the solution to recovery.”

As a tribute to the knowledge associated with traditional healing practices, Tū Tonu features traditional Māori healing modalities such as mirimiri and romiromi, as well as lomilomi (traditional Hawaiian massage). These services sit alongside sports massage, acupuncture, cupping, nutrition, Kemetic Yoga, and a skilled neurological physiotherapy service, which will launch in the near future. A dedicated exercise rehabilitation team is onsite to assist whānau with their comeback from injuries and conditions via personal training and coaching, as well as dedicated group training sessions.







An official launch and community open day will take place on Wednesday 17th July, 10am which is open to the general public and will showcase a variety of the services that Tū Tonu provides.

“We invite the Waikato community to come along to the launch and celebrate the opening of all our services with us,” says Event Manager Allanah Ashwell. “Come on a guided tour of our whare, enjoy the live music, and participate in the free classes, competitions and activities we have on that day.”

“The name “Tū Tonu” refers to standing up and overcoming adversity and speaks to our long-term commitment to journeying with whānau back to full health that extends beyond the individual”, Timi says. “We feel excited at the privilege of being able to walk that journey, with every single person and whānau that walks in the door.”





