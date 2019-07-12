Radio Hauraki gets behind men's mental health with No Talk

We’re not talking, so you can

In a unique collaboration with Triple M Australia who ran a similar initiative, Radio Hauraki will be observing a ‘No Talk Day’ on Friday 9 August, in association with Movember Foundation NZ. By removing all advertising, announcers, traffic, weather and news on the day, the 53-year-old iconic NZ radio station will symbolically create space for listeners to talk, by not talking themselves.

Partnering with Movember Foundation NZ, a charity addressing some of the biggest health challenges facing men, Radio Hauraki wants to raise the topic of men’s mental wellbeing with its predominantly male audience.

Suicide statistics in New Zealand continue to be grim. According to the Chief Coroner’s Report released at the end of last year, in 2018, 668 Kiwis took their lives and 475 of these were men. On average last year, more than one Kiwi male took his own life each day.

Radio Hauraki Content Director Mike Lane says, “Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for young men in New Zealand which is difficult to comprehend. But what it does ram home is the need to try and provide the right tools for Kiwi men to support each other, look after each other or just have a conversation.

“If Hauraki's No Talk Day instigates just one conversation that makes a difference to someone, it will be worth it. Unfortunately, many of us have been touched by suicide and within our own industry, we have lost loved and admired colleagues. We want our No Talk Day to be a reminder to check in with each other, start a conversation or just stay and listen.”







Movember is pleased to partner with Radio Hauraki in this initiative.

Movember NZ Country Manager Robert Dunne says, “When Radio Hauraki approached us with this idea we were excited to be involved. As a charity addressing some of the biggest health challenges facing men, we know an initiative like this can create behavioural change with men which is so hard to do. If No Talk Day saves one man, it will be worthwhile.”

Triple M Australia is heartened that its initiative is resonating across the Tasman.

Head of Triple M Network Mike Fitzpatrick says, “The widespread community support and feedback that Triple M Australia received from this important initiative was overwhelming. The male suicide epidemic is not isolated by geography and we’re so proud this idea has carried to our brothers and sisters across the Tasman. I applaud Radio Hauraki for shining a spotlight on the problem.”

You can find more about Radio Hauraki’s ‘No Talk Day’ on their website.

Launched in 2017, the New Zealand Herald’s Break the Silence investigative series, also from the New Zealand Media and Entertainment stable, turned the spotlight on youth suicide, raised awareness at the highest levels and won local and international awards.

Where to get help: If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else: • LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7) • SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7) • YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 • KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7) • WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm) • DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7) • SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666



