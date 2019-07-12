Confirmed case of measles in Taranaki



Taranaki DHB Public Health Unit is urging people to check their immunisation status after being notified of a confirmed case of measles in Taranaki.

The person travelled on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to New Plymouth, and has also visited Megabounce Trampoline Arena in New Plymouth in the days following.

Taranaki DHB Chief Medical Advisor Dr Greg Simmons says people who may have been in contact with that person should be vigilant for symptoms of the highly infectious airborne disease.

“Measles spreads easily via coughing and sneezing. Symptoms include a fever of 38.5C or higher along with a runny nose, cough, sore red eyes, followed by a rash three to five days later which starts on the head and spreads down the body.

Complications are common with measles and about one in 10 people will need hospital treatment,” said Dr Simmons

POTENTIAL TIMES AND LOCATIONS OF EXPOSURE

