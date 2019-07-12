Confirmed case of measles in Taranaki
Taranaki DHB Public Health Unit is urging people to check their immunisation status after being notified of a confirmed case of measles in Taranaki.
The person travelled on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to New Plymouth, and has also visited Megabounce Trampoline Arena in New Plymouth in the days following.
Taranaki DHB Chief Medical Advisor Dr Greg Simmons says people who may have been in contact with that person should be vigilant for symptoms of the highly infectious airborne disease.
“Measles spreads easily via coughing and sneezing. Symptoms include a fever of 38.5C or higher along with a runny nose, cough, sore red eyes, followed by a rash three to five days later which starts on the head and spreads down the body.
Complications are common with measles and about one in 10 people will need hospital treatment,” said Dr Simmons
POTENTIAL TIMES AND
LOCATIONS OF EXPOSURE
|DATE
|TIMES
|LOCATION
|Sunday 7 July
|10:05am – 10:55am
|On board Air New
Zealand Flight 5307
(Auckland to New Plymouth)
|10:55am – 11:55am
|New Plymouth Airport
|Tuesday 9 July
|3:45pm – 5pm
|Megabounce Trampoline Arena, New Plymouth
Anyone who was on the same flight or has visited Megabounce around the same time as the person should watch out for measles symptoms from approximately Sunday 14 July.
“It usually take 7-14 days to start experiencing measles symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune, either because you haven’t had both doses of the Measles, Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine, or you haven’t had the disease previously.
“People are infectious from five days before the rash appears to five days after, therefore anyone with measles needs to be isolated from the time they become ill until five days after the rash has appeared,” said Dr Simmons.
If you start to develop symptoms that could be measles, or have been in contact with anyone who is a confirmed case please, phone your GP or contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 . Be sure to call before visiting your GP to prevent infecting others.
Now is also the time to consider if you are immune to measles or not.
• Those born
before 1969 are considered immune
• Those born in 1969 or later are considered ‘fully immunised’ against measles when they have two documented MMR vaccinations, with the first dose received when aged 12 months or older
• Evidence suggests that one dose of measles or MMR vaccine protects 95 per cent of people from developing measles. The other five per cent may need a second vaccination to be fully covered
Those who are unsure of their immunity status should get it checked. This can be done through GPs, though some people may also have physical written records at home – like a Plunket or WellChild book – which may detail their immunisations.
Any child immunised after 2005 will have their immunisations recorded on the National Immunisation Register, which GPs have access to.
“Vaccination with the MMR vaccine offers the best protection against measles, therefore we strongly recommend those who have had no measles immunisation or infection should get vaccinated.
“People need to ensure they have had both doses of the MMR vaccine as this provides protection for themselves and others,” said Dr Simmons.
For more information or advice on measles, please call
Healthline on 0800 611 116, visit the Taranaki
DHB or Ministry of Health
websites.
Cricket World Cup: Black Caps Shock Semi-Final Win Over India 'Stunning'
Sports media around the world have praised New Zealand's shock victory over India to read the Cricket World Cup final, saying the Black Caps have produced the bowling performance of the tournament. More>>
'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ
Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>
ALSO:
Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks
The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>
ALSO:
- Tapu-te-Ranga Trust and Marae - Tapu Te Ranga Marae fire report
- Image by geunsoo sim from Pixabay
Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.
Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>
LATEST HEADLINES
- CULTURE
- HEALTH
- EDUCATION
- E-scooter users and pedestrians on collision course 11:22 AM | Lincoln University
- Orchestra Wellington Is Bringing Te Papa Masterworks To Life 9:39 AM | Orchestra Wellington
- Fred Armisen makes his NZ debut in September 2019 9:27 AM | Elephant Publicity
- International teams to tour down under 9:21 AM | New Zealand Rugby League
- Troy Kingi Holy Colony Burning Acres - out today 8:24 AM | The Label
- Wellington crowned Netball NZ U19 Champions 11/07/19 | Netball New Zealand
- Wellington hosts KartSport NZ Schools' Championships 11/07/19 | KartSport
- Local legends promote bowel health in Rugby Southland clubs 10:59 AM | Southern District Hea...
- Confirmed case of measles in Taranaki 9:57 AM | Taranaki District Health Board
- Radio Hauraki gets behind men's mental health with No Talk 9:20 AM | Radio Hauraki
- Public Safety Notice: Copycat Medical IDs pose serious risk 9:02 AM | MedicAlert
- Measles case on Auckland to New Plymouth flight 9:01 AM | Auckland Regional Public Health S...
- New Waikato Health Centre Breaks New Grounds 8:21 AM | Tu Tonu
- Late diagnosis results in blindness 11/07/19 | Positive Women
- VR game simulates earthquake to help children stay safe 10:05 AM | University of Auckland
- Innovative online programmes for kids who think differently 11/07/19 | Peoply
- SOFIA: Science from the Stratosphere – UC public talk 11/07/19 | University of Canterbury
- Open Polytechnic and LearningWorks collaborate 11/07/19 | Open Polytechnic
- New wheels for UCOL students 09/07/19 | UCOL
- Nature inspires research for award-winning professor 09/07/19 | University of Canterbury
- Curating change with a Kupe Leadership Scholarship 08/07/19 | University of Auckland
- Wellington
- Christchurch
- Auckland
- DANCING ON MY OWN at BATS Theatre, The Heyday Dome, 1 Kent Tce - Upsides and dow...
- THE DUNSTAN CREEK HAUNTING at Circa One - Entertainingly chill
- MANIAC ON THE DANCE FLOOR at BATS Theatre, The Random Stage, 1 Kent Tce - Lay wi...
- BATHTIME BUBBLES A MESSY MAGIC ADVENTURE at Circa One - Ingeniously crafted anti...
- HANSEL AND GRETEL at Tararua Tramping Club, 4 Moncrieff St, Mt Victoria - Enjoya...
- THE ALIENS at Te Whaea - Basement, 11 Hutchison Rd, Newtown - Taut and powerful ...
- THE ALIENS at Te Whaea - Basement, 11 Hutchison Rd, Newtown - Brilliant writing,...
- THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG (AND THE ROBBER!) at The Court Theatre, Bernard Street...
- BLACK SWAN, WHITE SWAN at Isaac Theatre Royal - Dancers shine with stripped back...
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES at The Court Theatre, Bernard Street, Addington - Best ...
- BOUDICA at The Forge at The Court in the Pub Charity Studio - Stylish, emotional...
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES at The Court Theatre, Bernard Street, Addington - Darkl...
- CELLFISH at Papa Hou Theatre at the YMCA, 12 Hereford Street - Densely populated...
- JULIET & ROMEO at D4, 10 Garlands Road, Woolston - A clever, energetic productio...
- INHERITANCE HAKARERETANGA at Basement Theatre Studio, Lower Greys Ave - A stick ...
- BLACK SWAN, WHITE SWAN at ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre - Intimate couplings, confus...
- MOANA (2019) at Mangere Arts Centre - Emerging choreographers show skill and art...
- LEECHES at ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey St, Wynyard Quarter - Outstanding ...
- BLACK SWAN, WHITE SWAN at Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna - The ugliness of life un...
- LEECHES at ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey St, Wynyard Quarter - Alluring ima...
- THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre - A frittata of delight, plat...