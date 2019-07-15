News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Assessment of baby in Emergency Department

Monday, 15 July 2019, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill today released a report finding Waikato DHB and a doctor who worked there in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failures relating to a baby’s ED presentations.

A woman took her six-month-old son to the Emergency Department (ED) at the local hospital as the baby had flu-like symptoms. She took him a further three times over the next six days as the baby had an ongoing fever and was developing new symptoms. At the fourth visit, the baby’s condition was discussed with specialist paediatric services at a main centre hospital and he was transferred to its care. He remained in hospital for another month.

Mr Hill said repeated presentations of a baby to ED were a ‘red flag’.

He was critical that at one presentation ED staff failed to take a full set of observations and at two of the presentations repeat observations were not taken prior to discharge.

"In my view, incomplete and single sets of observations can be misleading, whereas repeat observations may demonstrate a trend towards clinical improvement or deterioration," Mr Hill said.

"The responsibility for ensuring that accurate and timely observations are taken rests with both the medical and the nursing staff in the Emergency Department. This represents a pattern of poor practice in respect of an essential aspect of care."

Mr Hill criticised the DHB for failing to ensure that its staff were using its paediatric assessment chart for ED attendees appropriately. He was also critical that there was no referral to a specialist paediatric service earlier, noting that the DHB had no policy requiring consultation with specialist paediatric services when a baby re-presents.



The Commissioner found the doctor who reviewed the baby on the third presentation in breach of the Code for his clinical decision not to refer the baby to a specialist paediatrics service.

Mr Hill recommended that the doctor and the DHB apologise to the baby’s parents, and, should the doctor return to practice, that the Medical Council of New Zealand undertake a review of his competence. Mr Hill also recommended that the DHB undertake an audit to ascertain compliance with the use of its assessment chart for ED paediatric attendees, and provide training on consultation with specialist paediatric services and on the frequency of observations required for paediatric patients.

The report for case 16HDC01594 is on the HDC website.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps Shock Semi-Final Win Over India 'Stunning'

Sports media around the world have praised New Zealand's shock victory over India to read the Cricket World Cup final, saying the Black Caps have produced the bowling performance of the tournament. More>>

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 