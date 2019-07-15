News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Significant achievement with Cxbladder added to guidelines

Monday, 15 July 2019, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Pacific Edge

Cancer diagnostics company, Pacific Edge (NZX: PEB), advises that Cxbladder has been included in the latest version of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Bladder Cancer in the USA.

This is a significant achievement with the NCCN Guidelines widely recognised and used as the standard for clinical policy and practice in oncology by clinicians and payors in the USA.

The new guidelines update, which was issued on 10 July 2019, states that the evaluation of urinary urothelial tumor markers (Cxbladder by direct reference) may be considered during surveillance of high-risk non-muscle-invasive

bladder cancer. The NCCN Bladder Cancer Panel considers this a category 2B recommendation, which means there is NCCN consensus that the use of Cxbladder as a clinical intervention is appropriate. This follows on from

Cxbladder’s inclusion in clinical guidelines by several New Zealand public healthcare providers in the last year.

To be considered for review and inclusion in the NCCN guidelines requires an extensive portfolio of clinical evidence, a track record of clinical use, and broad adoption by physicians.

This is an important milestone for Pacific Edge’s commercial journey in the USA, says CEO, David Darling, and comes on the back of 10 years of successful clinical evidence and commercial development.

“Over the preceding years many of our customers in the USA have been hampered in their commercial use of Cxbladder while the Cxbladder technology has not been specifically included in the guideline recommendations.

Inclusion in the NCCN Bladder Cancer guidelines is a major commercial milestone for the Company in the USA and will be of significant value as we progress our commercial discussions with our many urologist customers including the large healthcare organisations we are targeting.”




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Pacific Edge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps Shock Semi-Final Win Over India 'Stunning'

Sports media around the world have praised New Zealand's shock victory over India to read the Cricket World Cup final, saying the Black Caps have produced the bowling performance of the tournament. More>>

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 