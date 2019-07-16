Preventing Suicide Using The Solution Focused Approach

Over 600 New Zealanders and 3,000 Australians take their lives every year, with countless more experiencing suicidal ideas or acting on these thoughts in the form of non-fatal suicide attempts.

Interestingly, studies have shown that around 60% of those who die by suicide, speak to a helping professional in the weeks prior to their death. All human services professionals need a framework for assessing and intervening with suicidal clients, to ensure that these opportunities for intervention are utilized for the maximum benefit of their at-risk clients.

Grow Is proud to bring John Henden back to New Zealand, this time presenting his 1-day workshop: “Preventing Suicide Using The Solution Focused Approach” in New Plymouth on 13 August.

At the conclusion of this workshop, attendees will:

• have a good grasp of the basic concepts of the solution focused approaches to the suicidal person.

• be confident enough to apply at least three of the solution focused skills learnt, with immediate effect, into their current working practice.

• Feel more comfortable in their dealings with people who want to talk about suicide or self-harm as an option for dealing with their difficulties.

• Appreciate the value and importance of optimism within themselves, even when dealing with the most tragic of human circumstances confronting them.

With so many people attempting to take their lives, we invite all front-line staff working in social services, health, education and law enforcement: Key Workers, Unit Managers, Mental Health Nurses, Social Workers, Psychologists, Psychiatrists, RTLB Teachers, General Practitioners, Therapists, Emergency Room staff, Telephone Helpline staff, Residential Care Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists, Licensed Practicing Counsellors, Police and Probation Officers to attend this important workshop.







Also, volunteers, and those who have the lived-experience of supporting whanau who are suicidal, and anyone who wants to learn simple yet effective tools to help those at risk.

About John Henden

John Henden has a background in psychology, is a qualified counsellor and a member of the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy. For over 20 years he worked within the NHS both as a clinician and in management roles before establishing his training and consultancy firm. He regularly presents on a range of solution focused topics in different international forums, and has received particular acclaim for his work on solution focused suicide prevention and intervention. John is an author, and his best-selling book ‘Preventing Suicide: The Solution Focused Approach‘, is now into its second edition. His energetic and captivating presentation style, utilizing multiple teaching mediums, ensures delegates will leave equipped to incorporate this ground breaking intervention model immediately, into their work with at-risk people. This training will be of benefit to all who come into contact with suicidal people regardless of their agency setting.

This is what past participants have said:

"It was the best suicide prevention training/seminar I have attended. Very well done and really good tools"

"Fantastic presenter. Very knowledgeable and expert in his field yet very humble an down to earth. Can we clone him to set up a suicide prevention agency in New Zealand please"

"Excellent speaker, great subject and delivered in an engaging fashion- I really appreciated putting this to practice and attending such a solutions focused workshop"

"John was absolutely fantastic. I have attended every suicide workshop I could over the past few years, and this one was by far the most beneficial, useful, and practically applicable"

Preventing Suicide Using The Solution Focused Approach by John Henden, Tuesday 13 August, Plymouth International, in New Plymouth. Cost: $195 + GST pp. More information and bookings: https://www.grow.co.nz/page/preventing-suicide-2019/





© Scoop Media

