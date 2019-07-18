Health insurer launches a NZ first wellness program

In another New Zealand first, specialist not-for-profit health insurer Accuro has launched a free wellbeing programme to all of its 30,000 members. The Accuro Health Hub gives each member access to support, information and resources to improve their health.

“We want to go beyond being a passive insurer by working proactively with our members to help them stay healthy and well. So we have partnered with Synergy Health to create Health Hub which provides our members with the information and encouragement to lead a healthier lifestyle,” says Geoff Annals, CEO of Accuro Health Insurance.

A membership survey in 2018 revealed that 74% of Accuro members wanted resources to aid in managing the health and wellbeing of themselves and their families.

Signing up to Health Hub starts with a simple questionnaire to set benchmarks on different aspects of their current lifestyle. Based on the results of the questionnaire, the Health Hub then provides resources and regular information updates, customised for each member.

Accuro members can also invite their family members to join them in Health Hub, even if they are not covered by an Accuro policy themselves. “Individuals and families can club together and take part in regular team challenges, so they can help, support, motivate and even compete with each other,” says Annals. “There will be regular nationwide challenges so teams can see how they are doing compared to others in the Health Hub,” he says.

“This is the only membership-wide healthy lifestyle support programme offered by a New Zealand health insurer. The Accuro Health Hub joins Best Doctors, SkinVision and bowel cancer screening kits as active benefits that Accuro offers its members in supporting their health before they might need to call us. We call it Active Insurance,” adds Geoff Annals.

Accuro Health Insurance has partnered with Synergy Health, experts in developing and running healthy lifestyle schemes across New Zealand and Australia, to deliver the programme. The Health Hub is available through a web portal and smartphone / tablet app.











