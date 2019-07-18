Skills for working with BPD: an introduction to STEPPS

Diane Clare will provide attendees with practical skills for working with those with emotional intensity difficulties and introduce participants to the STEPPS approach (Systems Training in Emotional Predictability & Problem Solving).

This one-day training will examine and address, the following questions regarding Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD):

• What is personality?

• How does personality become disordered?

• What is Borderline Personality Disorder?

• Why does BPD have such an impact on staff?

• How is BPD most effectively managed and treated?

• What does STEPPS offer that makes it easier to learn than methods like Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT)?

In the introduction to the STEPPS programme, Diane will explain why this approach is so helpful in responding to clients with consistency, and why it lends itself well to a cultural approach with Maori and Pacific cultures due to working with the client’s support system.

Who Should Attend

In addition to therapists and MH professionals in both primary and secondary level care, this workshop is also for front-line staff with no, or little psychological training, who may be struggling with how to work with these clients. It is suitable for those working in social services, health and law enforcement, and will particularly suit those in NFP’s and community-based outreach services - those working with specific groups including young people or people with comorbid substance use.

