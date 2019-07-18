Practical Alternatives to Self-Harm

Two Day Workshop - Auckland - Thursday, 26 September & Friday, 27 September



An evidence based approach on how to respond effectively to youth and adults who are engaging in non-suicidal self-harm.

Alternatives to Self-Harm (ASH) is an approach that that has been demonstrated to lead to a reduction of self-harm risk for people with emotional dysregulation. It can increase confidence in clients to maintain more effective coping strategies, as well as progressing to other therapies as needed.

It takes a position of curious and respectful enquiry to the stories of those who consult with us (the mental health professional), developing a re-authoring approach to stories about their lives and the role self-harm has played. The program also includes some cognitive behavioural coping strategies, as well as some art therapy ideas where a less verbal approach has proved invaluable in being able to express feelings and tell stories in meaningful ways.

Read More



Book Now







© Scoop Media

