MidCentral and Capital and Coast DHBs to sign Memorandum



Ōtaki and Te Horo residents’ access to services at Capital and Coast DHB will become clearer this week with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MidCentral DHB and Capital and Coast DHB. The MoU formalises the exisiting working arrangements between the neighbouring district health boards.

On Thursday 25 July, Kathryn Cook, Chief Executive of MidCentral DHB, and Fionnagh Dougan, Chief Executive of Capital and Coast DHB, will meet in Ōtaki to formally sign a MoU regarding access to health services for residents of Ōtaki and Te Horo.

Residents of the Ōtaki Ward of Kapiti District Council are part of MidCentral DHB and receive most of their health services from MidCentral. However, since 2004 residents have been able to access services at Capital and Coast DHB if it is more convenient for them to do so.

In 2018, a close working partnership between the two DHBs was reaffirmed and it was agreed that the original arrangement, which allows Ōtaki residents to access a range of Capital and Coast services, would continue.

The MoU is intended to offer greater visibility of the existing partnership and provide more confidence to people living in the Ōtaki community.

A brochure has also been developed to help Ōtaki and Te Horo residents understand the available services, how to get to them, and why some boundary restrictions exist. This brochure will be made available to the community in coming weeks.

Ms Cook said: “The Memorandum of Understanding signifies the positive relationship MidCentral DHB has with Capital and Coast DHB. We will now be working even more closely with Capital and Coast to ensure people in Ōtaki and Te Horo have access to the healthcare they need to live healthy lives in a well community.”

Following the signing, a copy of the MoU will be made available on the MidCentral DHB website.







