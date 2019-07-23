News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

MidCentral and Capital and Coast DHBs to sign Memorandum

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board


Ōtaki and Te Horo residents’ access to services at Capital and Coast DHB will become clearer this week with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MidCentral DHB and Capital and Coast DHB. The MoU formalises the exisiting working arrangements between the neighbouring district health boards.

On Thursday 25 July, Kathryn Cook, Chief Executive of MidCentral DHB, and Fionnagh Dougan, Chief Executive of Capital and Coast DHB, will meet in Ōtaki to formally sign a MoU regarding access to health services for residents of Ōtaki and Te Horo.

Residents of the Ōtaki Ward of Kapiti District Council are part of MidCentral DHB and receive most of their health services from MidCentral. However, since 2004 residents have been able to access services at Capital and Coast DHB if it is more convenient for them to do so.

In 2018, a close working partnership between the two DHBs was reaffirmed and it was agreed that the original arrangement, which allows Ōtaki residents to access a range of Capital and Coast services, would continue.

The MoU is intended to offer greater visibility of the existing partnership and provide more confidence to people living in the Ōtaki community.

A brochure has also been developed to help Ōtaki and Te Horo residents understand the available services, how to get to them, and why some boundary restrictions exist. This brochure will be made available to the community in coming weeks.

Ms Cook said: “The Memorandum of Understanding signifies the positive relationship MidCentral DHB has with Capital and Coast DHB. We will now be working even more closely with Capital and Coast to ensure people in Ōtaki and Te Horo have access to the healthcare they need to live healthy lives in a well community.”

Following the signing, a copy of the MoU will be made available on the MidCentral DHB website.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Flying High - The Photography of Lloyd Homer

For 35 years, Lloyd Homer took over 100,000 photos for the New Zealand Geological Survey (now known as GNS), his cameras taking him to many of the most spectacular and remote corners of New Zealand.. More>>

Beating Aussies 52-51: Silver Ferns Win Netball World Cup

It's the first time New Zealand has lifted the World Championship trophy in 16 years and marks an impressive turnaround for the Ferns after last year's fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games. More>>

ALSO:

DOC Alert: Penguins Ignore Police, Return To Sushi Shop

Department of Conservation rangers are on high alert for 'penguin call-outs' after they've been spotted waddling around Wellington. Yesterday the little blue penguins had to be removed from under a sushi store near the Wellington railway station, not once - but twice. More>>

Baldwin St's Steep Decline: Welsh Town Beats Dunedin For Steepest Street

Harlech, a sleepy town set in the hills of North Wales, boasts a beautiful seaside, a 13th century castle and stunning panoramic views. But the town can now add something else to the list - Harlech is officially the home of the world’s steepest street. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 