News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealand Speaks! 2019

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 11:03 am
Press Release: New Zealanders for Health Research


There are big gaps between kiwis’ knowledge and the results of health and medical research. Furthermore New Zealand’s investment in health and medical research is stuck at a level which is significantly below where kiwis say it needs to be. Both of these things mean that we’re forgoing important opportunities to improve New Zealanders’ health, well-being and prosperity.

To learn more about what kiwis think and NZHR’s responses to the challenges that face New Zealand’s health research sector come along to a presentation of the results of our 2019 Roy Morgan NZHR opinion poll, conducted in May, and the fourth of our annual series. Find out what kiwis (and NZHR) think, and have your say, about:

How health research stacks up against other Government priorities
The value of health and medical research
Knowledge and understanding of health research
Government, industry and philanthropic investment in health research, and
Participation in clinical trials
Our catered lunchtime sessions have become highly regarded, not to be missed, opportunities reflect on the state of health and medical research in New Zealand, to find out more about NZHR and to network with existing and potential new colleagues. The events are to be held in Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, and the results will also be presented as part of the Queenstown Research Week’s inaugural health research infrastructure summit on 31st August.

To register, please click on the location links below:



Wellington | 13th August 12.00pm to 2.00pm

Dunedin | 19th August 12.00-2.00pm

Christchurch | 20th August 12.00-2.00pm

Auckland | 27th August 12.00-2.00pm

New Zealanders for Health Research (NZHR) is New Zealand’s peak body representing the entire health and medical research pipeline and the only independent agency in New Zealand advocating and lobbying for increased government, industry and philanthropic investment in health and medical research.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealanders for Health Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Flying High - The Photography of Lloyd Homer

For 35 years, Lloyd Homer took over 100,000 photos for the New Zealand Geological Survey (now known as GNS), his cameras taking him to many of the most spectacular and remote corners of New Zealand.. More>>

Beating Aussies 52-51: Silver Ferns Win Netball World Cup

It's the first time New Zealand has lifted the World Championship trophy in 16 years and marks an impressive turnaround for the Ferns after last year's fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games. More>>

ALSO:

DOC Alert: Penguins Ignore Police, Return To Sushi Shop

Department of Conservation rangers are on high alert for 'penguin call-outs' after they've been spotted waddling around Wellington. Yesterday the little blue penguins had to be removed from under a sushi store near the Wellington railway station, not once - but twice. More>>

Baldwin St's Steep Decline: Welsh Town Beats Dunedin For Steepest Street

Harlech, a sleepy town set in the hills of North Wales, boasts a beautiful seaside, a 13th century castle and stunning panoramic views. But the town can now add something else to the list - Harlech is officially the home of the world’s steepest street. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 