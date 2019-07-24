New Zealand Speaks! 2019



There are big gaps between kiwis’ knowledge and the results of health and medical research. Furthermore New Zealand’s investment in health and medical research is stuck at a level which is significantly below where kiwis say it needs to be. Both of these things mean that we’re forgoing important opportunities to improve New Zealanders’ health, well-being and prosperity.

To learn more about what kiwis think and NZHR’s responses to the challenges that face New Zealand’s health research sector come along to a presentation of the results of our 2019 Roy Morgan NZHR opinion poll, conducted in May, and the fourth of our annual series. Find out what kiwis (and NZHR) think, and have your say, about:

How health research stacks up against other Government priorities

The value of health and medical research

Knowledge and understanding of health research

Government, industry and philanthropic investment in health research, and

Participation in clinical trials

Our catered lunchtime sessions have become highly regarded, not to be missed, opportunities reflect on the state of health and medical research in New Zealand, to find out more about NZHR and to network with existing and potential new colleagues. The events are to be held in Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, and the results will also be presented as part of the Queenstown Research Week’s inaugural health research infrastructure summit on 31st August.

To register, please click on the location links below:







Wellington | 13th August 12.00pm to 2.00pm

Dunedin | 19th August 12.00-2.00pm

Christchurch | 20th August 12.00-2.00pm

Auckland | 27th August 12.00-2.00pm

New Zealanders for Health Research (NZHR) is New Zealand’s peak body representing the entire health and medical research pipeline and the only independent agency in New Zealand advocating and lobbying for increased government, industry and philanthropic investment in health and medical research.



ends

