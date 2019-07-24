News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Measles Alert for Basketball New Zealand Under 15 Nationals

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Toi Te Ora Public Health

Toi Te Ora Public Health is urging those who attended the Basketball New Zealand Under 15 Nationals tournament held at Trustpower Arena in Mount Maunganui, between 17th – 20th July, to be vigilant for the symptoms of measles, after a participant took part while unknowingly infectious with measles.

Bay of Plenty and Lakes Medical Officer of Health, Dr Neil de Wet, says that team members, family, staff and other spectators who attended the tournament may have been exposed to measles. “Measles is highly infectious and spreads easily from person to person. Anyone who attended the tournament and is not immune to measles may be at risk of infection,” says Dr de Wet.

The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is given as part of the routine childhood immunisations so anyone who has had all their childhood immunisations is considered to be immune to measles. People born before 1 January 1969 are also considered to be immune to measles.

It can take from 7 to 14 days after exposure to start developing symptoms, so anyone who is not immune and attended the tournament should be on the lookout for the symptoms of measles from today (24th July) until 3rd August.

The early symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes, and this is followed a few days later by a red, blotchy rash usually starting on the face before moving down the body.

Measles is infectious to others from when the early symptoms start even before the rash appears. If you think you or someone in your family may have measles, it’s important to stay at home and phone your doctor to alert them to your symptoms, and allow them to make arrangements to assess you safely and without infecting other people. You can also call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice. Please do not just turn up to your doctor, after hours or emergency department without first phoning ahead, as you could potentially infect others in the waiting room.



The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is free and very effective in preventing measles. After just one dose of MMR vaccine about 95% of people will be protected from measles, and about 99% of people who have had both MMR doses will be protected from measles.

For more information:
• Toi Te Ora Public Health website: www.toiteora.govt.nz/measles
• Immunisation Advisory Centre free phone: 0800 IMMUNE (0800 466 863)
• Immunisation Advisory Centre website: www.immune.org.nz
• Ministry of Health 2019 measles outbreak information: www.health.govt.nz/your-health/conditions-and-treatments/diseases-and-illnesses/measles/2019-measles-outbreak-information
• Don't Assume You're Immune website: www.getimmunised.org.nz

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Toi Te Ora Public Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Flying High - The Photography of Lloyd Homer

For 35 years, Lloyd Homer took over 100,000 photos for the New Zealand Geological Survey (now known as GNS), his cameras taking him to many of the most spectacular and remote corners of New Zealand.. More>>

Beating Aussies 52-51: Silver Ferns Win Netball World Cup

It's the first time New Zealand has lifted the World Championship trophy in 16 years and marks an impressive turnaround for the Ferns after last year's fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games. More>>

ALSO:

DOC Alert: Penguins Ignore Police, Return To Sushi Shop

Department of Conservation rangers are on high alert for 'penguin call-outs' after they've been spotted waddling around Wellington. Yesterday the little blue penguins had to be removed from under a sushi store near the Wellington railway station, not once - but twice. More>>

Baldwin St's Steep Decline: Welsh Town Beats Dunedin For Steepest Street

Harlech, a sleepy town set in the hills of North Wales, boasts a beautiful seaside, a 13th century castle and stunning panoramic views. But the town can now add something else to the list - Harlech is officially the home of the world’s steepest street. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 