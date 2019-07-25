Māori lead the way for Bowel Screening Programme

Thursday 25 July

Māori lead the way for participation in Southern DHB’s National Bowel Screening Programme

Māori residents are participating in the Southern DHB’s National Bowel Screening Programme in higher numbers than other locals, with Māori participation rates equaling or exceeding overall participation every month since the programme began in April 2018.



“We believe the Southern DHB’s National Bowel Screening Programme has the highest indigenous participation of any national bowel screening programme in the world,” says Programme Manager, Emma Bell. “It’s wonderful that so many Māori are taking part and being proactive about their bowel health.”

As at the end of April 2019, the overall Southern participation rate was 72%, above the national average of 62% and the target of 60%. Māori participation in the South is also 72%, sitting 16% higher than the national average of 56%.

“The strong partnerships forged between the Southern bowel screening programme and community-based Māori health providers have played a large part in helping to achieve this outcome,” says Emma Bell.

Chief Executive of provider Nga Kete Matauranga Pounamu, Tracey Wright-Tawha, says it has been a pleasure to partner in this collaborative approach to raising awareness of bowel screening.

“Whānau is everything, and in sharing the key messages – be it over a cuppa, as part of an event, with a giggle or a shared tear – we can engage whānau to complete the test, we can make a difference, and we can save lives,” she says. “Connections and relationships are vital, empowering and enabling. Together, we are united to ensure the word goes far and wide into our Māori communities and homes, to the places our people gather – mīharo! We have got this!”





