News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Big Latch On’ supports local mums to breastfeed

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Toi Te Ora

Breastfeeding mothers across the Bay of Plenty and Lakes are set to join thousands of other women around the world to simultaneously breastfeed their babies in public.

Big Latch On events are held during World Breastfeeding Week; an annual worldwide event held in the first week of August to promote the health benefits of breastfeeding and normalise breastfeeding as part of everyday life. This year’s theme is about working together to empower parents and enable breastfeeding, now and for the future.

Breastfeeding is a team effort. Support from immediate whānau and the wider community can create an enabling environment that empowers mothers to breastfeed. When mothers have close support from partners, families, workplaces and communities breastfeeding rates improve.

A recent study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal looked at attitudes towards public breastfeeding in New Zealand. It found that 75% of Kiwis are supportive of women breastfeeding in public. While this is encouraging, it also shows the need to continue to influence those who are not supportive, and to empower women to feel more confident to breastfeed in public.

Toi Te Ora Public Health (Toi Te Ora) supports the Big Latch On and recommends that mothers exclusively breastfeed their babies for the first six months and then continue to breastfeed along with the introduction of solid foods until the baby is at least one year old. Medical Officer of Health, Dr Phil Shoemack, says, “Breastfeeding is about giving your baby the very best start in life that he or she could possibly have. Breastfeeding gives your baby all the nourishment he or she needs for the first few months, and it's so vital for strengthening that very special bond between you and your baby.” Dr Shoemack adds, “The Big Latch On helps create opportunities for breastfeeding to be celebrated as a normal everyday occurrence.”



Big Latch On events are taking place all over the country on Friday 2nd August and Saturday 3rd August.

Friday 2nd August:

Whakatāne – 10am, Te Tohu O Te Ora O Ngati Awa, 15 Golf Links Road, Whakatāne
Tauranga – 10am, Papamoa Plaza, 7 Gravatt Rd, Papamoa
Tauranga – 10am, Tauranga Parents Centre, Historic Village, 17th Ave, Tauranga
Rotorua – 9:15am, Central Mall, 1170 Amohau Street, Rotorua
Rotorua – 9:45am, Rotorua Library, 1127 Haupapa Street, Rotorua
Turangi –10am, Awhi House, 17 Paekiri Street, Turangi.
Saturday 3rd August:
Waihi Beach – 10am, Flatwhite Café, 21 Shaw Road, Waihi Beach.
Taupō – 10am, Central Plateau REAP, 73 Titiraupenga Street, Taupō.
Those who cannot attend a Big Latch On event don’t need to miss out! A virtual Big Latch On event has been created via the Big Latch On Facebook pagewww.facebook.com/BigLatchOnNZ which encourages breastfeeding Mums to post breastfeeding selfies with the hashtag #biglatchonNZ or #BrelfieNZ.

For more information about Big Latch On events and World Breastfeeding Week, visit www.womens-health.org.nz. Toi Te Ora’s position statement on breastfeeding can be found at www.toiteora.govt.nz/vdb/document/554.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Toi Te Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Flying High - The Photography of Lloyd Homer

For 35 years, Lloyd Homer took over 100,000 photos for the New Zealand Geological Survey (now known as GNS), his cameras taking him to many of the most spectacular and remote corners of New Zealand.. More>>

Beating Aussies 52-51: Silver Ferns Win Netball World Cup

It's the first time New Zealand has lifted the World Championship trophy in 16 years and marks an impressive turnaround for the Ferns after last year's fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games. More>>

ALSO:

DOC Alert: Penguins Ignore Police, Return To Sushi Shop

Department of Conservation rangers are on high alert for 'penguin call-outs' after they've been spotted waddling around Wellington. Yesterday the little blue penguins had to be removed from under a sushi store near the Wellington railway station, not once - but twice. More>>

Baldwin St's Steep Decline: Welsh Town Beats Dunedin For Steepest Street

Harlech, a sleepy town set in the hills of North Wales, boasts a beautiful seaside, a 13th century castle and stunning panoramic views. But the town can now add something else to the list - Harlech is officially the home of the world’s steepest street. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 