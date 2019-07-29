News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Referral for further investigation of breast lump

Monday, 29 July 2019, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill today released a report finding a general practitioner (GP) in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failing to refer a woman for further imaging of a lump on her breast.

A woman presented to the GP with pain and swelling in her right breast. On examination, the GP found a lump on the woman’s right breast. Based on a mammogram report from six months prior that had found no evidence of cancer, the GP was reassured that the lump was the same as the lesion described in the mammogram, as they felt that it was in the same position and was of the same nature.

Because the woman’s symptoms were also subsiding, the GP determined that the woman’s symptoms were due to a benign cyst with a degree of mastitis. The GP explained to the woman that the same area of her breast had been noted on her mammogram and deemed not be cancerous, but asked her to come back for review if her symptoms worsened again.

Five months later, the woman was seen at the medical centre by another GP. She presented with similar symptoms and concerns about the lump. On examination, the GP identified that the lump was now harder and larger and urgently referred the woman to a specialist. The woman was diagnosed with Stage 3 triple negative cancer of the right breast and subsequently died.

Mr Hill considered that there were clear indications to refer the woman for further imaging of her breast lesion and was critical that the first GP failed to do so. Mr Hill stated that by failing to refer the woman for further imaging of the lump on her breast in the circumstances, the GP failed to provide services with reasonable care and skill.



Mr Hill recommended that the GP provide an apology to the woman’s family for their breach of the Code and report back to HDC on the further training they have undertaken since these events, as well as any changes they have made to their practice as a result of this case.

The report for case 18HDC00843 is available on the HDC website.

ENDS


