The impact of hearing loss and its consequences

30th July 2019

The Pindrop Foundation’s Adult Cochlear Implant Forum on Saturday 2nd November at the University of Auckland, Tamakii Campus, is a gathering of international and national leaders in the cochlear implant community who will be addressing the impact of hearing loss and its consequences.

“Hearing loss is not just about the absence of sound. It’s about the far reaching consequences on a person’s life; from communication challenges, to isolation, loneliness, increased risk of depression, mental health issues, cognitive decline and dementia,” says Lee Schoushkoff, CEO of The Pindrop Foundation, “We are fortunate to have leading New Zealand and international experts coming together to discuss hearing health policy and access to timely treatments.”

High-profile experts, including Professor Frank Lin, Director of the Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health and Professor of Otolaryngology, Medicine, Mental Health, and Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Sue Archbold, PhD, Hon LLB, Consultant on research, public policy and practice in deafness and hearing care, cochlear implantation and deaf education, will be speaking on the impact of hearing loss and its consequences.

Professor Frank Lin, will speak on hearing, aging and public health, “I will discuss research over the past several years that has demonstrated the broad implications of hearing loss for the health and functioning of older adults, particularly with respect to cognitive functioning, brain aging, and dementia. I will then discuss how this epidemiologic research has directly informed and led to current national initiatives in the United States focused on hearing loss and public health.”







Dr. Sue Archbold will speak on changing public health policy on hearing care. “With hearing loss now the third most common cause of disability, it is crucial that governments implement effective hearing health policies to ensure the optimal health of its citizens. Preventing and correcting hearing loss can help keep people active and engaged in their daily lives and also decrease the risk of developing other health conditions.”

With a 2019 theme of “The campaign to end silence,” the agenda will be packed with speakers on hearing health and cochlear implant technology. The Forum is an international gathering that brings together clients, surgeons, audiologists, researchers; funders and associated health professionals from the cochlear implant community. It is a full day of engaging discussions, information sharing, experience-based perspectives, networking and the opportunity to catch up with old friends and new.

The gathering is held biennially in New Zealand, with the 3rd forum being hosted at the University of Auckland, Tamaki Campus on Saturday 2nd November 2019. The Pindrop Foundation Adult Cochlear Implant Forum is always a sell-out event—register here: www.pindrop.org.nz



