News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Late winter on the nose for some

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Sneezing, sniffling, scratching – it’s that time for some of us.

Reports are already coming into Greater Wellington Regional Council of signs of yellow powder or paint residue in the harbour, and no doubt there are more reports to come that it’s also lining streams and puddles and coating people’s cars.

Pollen is the problem, and with it signs that hay fever season is about to start.

With Wellington tracking to have the hottest July on record plants are likely to be responding and pollen loads could be building and dispersing on the wind earlier than normal compared to recent years.

“People mistake pollen deposits for pollution and they routinely report them to our Pollution Hotline, that’s no problem, but it’s not pollution. Good on them anyhow because it shows people care about their environment and are on the lookout for pollution,” says Greater Wellington’s Manager Environment Regulation Shaun Andrewartha.

Off-white, yellow and greenish sludge found on water surfaces or lining shores shows that pollen is being spread by wind pollination from many plants, including pines and most grasses, which routinely trigger hay fever. They produce enormous quantities of light, dry pollen grains that are carried on Wellington’s boisterous late winter and spring winds.

Only a small amount of the pollen hits the spot on plants. The majority goes to waste and this is what can be seen forming clumps and foamy slime around water or the fine yellow dust you might be seeing on your clean car or laundry. It can be alarming but it’s perfectly normal.

“It may be misery for many but it’s just nature doing its thing, without which plant growth would be much diminished.”

If people suspect pollution they should call Greater Wellington Regional Council's Hotline on 0800 496 734. It's a confidential 24-hour service. Contact details will be requested so that staff can gather more information if needed.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Equestrian: Sir Mark Todd Announces Retirement

Todd made his announcement at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland, going out on a high as part of the New Zealand team to win the Nations' Cup at the event. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 