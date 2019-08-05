News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Care of elderly woman in rest home

Monday, 5 August 2019, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Care of elderly woman in rest home 16HDC01013


Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall today released a report finding a rest home in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failings in the care provided to an 87-year-old woman.

The report focused on the standard of care and nursing assessment provided to the woman over approximately seven months during which time she became increasingly frail, had a non-healing pressure injury and experienced increased pain. When she was transferred to hospital the woman was diagnosed with an ischaemic bowel and sadly, died a short time later.

Ms Wall found that the wound care provided to the woman, who had a very high risk of developing pressure injuries, was not of an acceptable standard, and did not comply with the rest home policy on wound management. Ms Wall was concerned by deficiencies in the assessment, evaluation, and documentation of the woman’s wounds by nursing staff, and the delay in seeking specialist input. Ms Wall also considered that there was a lack of compliance with the rest home’s pain management policy, and poor documentation in respect of the woman’s input and output.

"Poor record-keeping and poor compliance with policies and procedures amongst multiple staff members is indicative of an environment that did not sufficiently support and assist staff in their duties," Rose Wall said.

She noted the rest home’s rosters confirmed low numbers of senior staff over the period of care investigated which she considered was likely to have contributed to the deficiencies in care.



Further, Ms Wall stated that it was concerning that medical attention was not sought when the woman’s condition deteriorated.

Ms Wall recommended that rest home provide a written apology to the woman’s family. In recognition of the sale of the rest home, it was recommended that the rest home owner satisfy itself that the deficiencies in the care identified in this investigation are not of concern in other facilities it operates.

The full report for case 16HDC01013 is available on the HDC website.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Political Thriller Burn Her at Circa Theatre

Burn Her is setting fire to the capital this August with a sizzling behind-closed-doors peek at the storm of politics and PR. The award winning, smash hit NZ political thriller is now celebrating its Wellington debut with a phenomenal and highly acclaimed cast and crew. More>>


National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 