The Kiwi app using AI to teach resilience to the world

Monday, 5 August 2019, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Resilience Institute

August 5, 2019

A pioneering app that can recognise and respond to your state of mind is helping people across the globe become mentally stronger.


The Resilience App has been developed in New Zealand by The Resilience Institute as a readily-accessible digital toolkit that guides users along a journey of self-development.

Resilience Institute CEO Brad Hook spent four years designing and building the dynamic and interactive app to complement the institute’s successful evidence-based resilience training programmes.

The app features an AI chat assistant and can connect with wearable trackers to provide personalised real-time resilience support.

“We’re utilising digital technology to guide more people towards insight and mastery of the essential skills that underpin resilience and high performance.
“This is fascinating technology that learns and develops as much as we do in this rapidly changing world,” says Hook.

App users learn to build resilience through regular - and confidential - resilience assessments that measure 11 categories and 60 factors of resilience.

The app then provides immediate access to relevant resources, including more than 70 micro-learning videos created by the Resilience Institute, which cover the science and practice of resilience and mental fitness.

There are also weekly focus themes and a goal tracking tool that uses a simple emoji interface to help users track their progress.
Since launching earlier this year, the Resilience App has become a global platform for resilience assessments, training, and tracking. It currently has 7000 registered users across eight countries.



Brad says: “Our mission is to support every person and organisation across the planet with the tools they need to reduce distress and reach their potential.

“With over 4 billion people connected to the internet and supported by our growing team of global partners, we are poised to make a real and lasting impact.”

To find out more, visit resiliencei.com/app.

