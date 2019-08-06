Workshop focuses on Ministry’s digital maturity assessment

Eight more DHBs will be assessed on their digital maturity using HIMSS Analytics maturity assessments, over the next 12 months.

The Ministry kicked off its Digital Health Maturity Models project early this year with Southern DHB the first to complete the assessments, followed by MidCentral DHB, which is awaiting its report.

All DHBs are now being offered the chance to have an assessment using four HIMMS maturity assessments - EMRAM, O-EMRAM, CCMM and INFRAM.

Ministry of Health group manager digital strategy and investment Darren Douglass says the intention is that the remaining DHBs will have assessments in 2020/2021.

The Ministry and HIMSS are holding a workshop on 20 November 2019 during Digital Health Week NZ in Hamilton for those wanting to learn more about the assessment process.

Global vice president at HIMSS Analytica John Daniels says the workshop will focus on how organisations can leverage the HIMSS maturity model road maps to guide their journey towards digital transformation.

He has been impressed with the level of engagement from the Ministry and the DHBs HIMSS has worked with so far.

The HIMSS assessments score hospitals and care settings on their adoption and use of electronic medical records on a scale from 0–7.

At the workshop, Daniels will provide an overview of the maturity models, looking at how and why they were developed, as well as a deeper dive into EMRAM and O-EMRAM.

He says the process not only identifies the gaps in maturity, but provides details around those gaps, such as what factors are preventing the organisation from having a certain capability.

He hopes the workshop will attract senior IT leaders, clinical leaders and industry partners as the groups need to work together on the transformation journey.

“For the most part I think the culture is there in New Zealand that will enable this sort of transformation to occur, but you need the right leadership and the people using the systems to be on board and everyone working together as it takes a team effort,” he says.

Douglass adds, “it is hoped that people from across the sector will attend the sessions at the HINZ conference as their organisation may be invited to participate in an assessment.

"Undertaking the HIMSS maturity assessments uses an international tool that can assist District Health Boards (DHBs) in their roadmaps for digital investment. A NZ glossary has been developed to ensure the assessment fits the NZ health environment,” he says.

There will also be a session at the HINZ conference regarding the learnings from the assessments that have been completed.

