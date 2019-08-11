News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

2019 PHARMAC Tapuhi Kaitiaki Awards presented

Sunday, 11 August 2019, 11:54 am
Press Release: NZNO

2019 PHARMAC Tapuhi Kaitiaki Awards presented


--

The Tapuhi Kaitiaki Awards were presented tonight during the Awards Dinner at the Indigenous Nurses Aotearoa Conference at the Pullman Hotel, Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland).

The Awards are now in their second year and are one way in which PHARMAC supports Te Rūnanga of Aoteaoroa, NZNO to develop the Māori nursing workforce to achieve the best health outcomes. They are also to recognise the positive influence Māori nurses have on whānau and the role they play as key influencers of health.

The Tapuhi Kaitiaki Awards are in two categories, with winners sharing a $10,000.00 prize in each category.

Category 1 - Nurse Practitioner/Nurse Prescriber - acknowledges Māori nurses who are on a professional development journey to become a nurse prescriber to advance their clinical practice and expertise.

Jo Clark-Fairclough (Te Rarawa, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Paoa) is a practice nurse at Te Hiku Hauora, a Māori iwi provider in Kaitāia, and one winner in this category. She says her motivation to become a nurse prescriber came from a lack of GP hours within the clinics she works at.

"This is a real barrier to young Māori receiving timely health care, and my becoming a nurse prescriber will improve health outcomes for our high Māori populations within Te Tai Tokerau."

The other three winners in this category were:

- Pirihira Puata (Ngai Takoto) a Nurse Prescriber at Mana Kidz, a free, nurse-led, school-based programme in the Counties Manukau Health region

- Eve Pogai (Ngāti Kahungungu) a Practice Nurse on the Nurse Practitioner Pathway who works at Kids in the Hawke’s Bay

- Aroha Ruha-Hiraka (Ngāti Awa, Tuwharetoa, Te Arawa, Tūhoe, Taranaki) a Practice Nurse on the Nurse Practitioner pathway working at Kawerau Medical Centre in the Bay of Plenty.

Category 2 - Māori Nurse Mātauranga - acknowledges nurses and tauira who wish to further their study and/or develop an innovative way to help whānau, hapū and iwi to access and understand their medicines.

One recipient in this category was Tamarah Thomason-Tata, (Rongowhakaata), a third year Bachelor of Nursing student at the Eastern Institute of Technology. She says she was quite surprised to receive this award, but that she feels very privileged and grateful to be a recipient.

"Awards like these help encourage Māori to excel in their chosen fields, whilst providing them financial means to further themselves. For myself these funds will go towards my student loan and state final exams - stepping stones to further my education and career."

The other winners in this category were:

- Tumanako Bidois (Ngāti Rangiwewehi) who is completing her final year, Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Auckland

- Serene Morrell (Ngāti Kahungunu), a First year Bachelor of Nursing student at the Eastern Institute of Technology

- Tracy Black (Ngai Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Whakatohea), a third year Māori nursing student at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi

- Logan Murray, (Te Rarawa), a second year Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery student at the University of Otago.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZNO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 