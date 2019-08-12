News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Settlement agreed with NZ Resident Doctors’ Association

Monday, 12 August 2019, 3:57 pm
Press Release: All District Health Boards

Resident Medical Officers who are members of the NZ Resident Doctors’ Association have accepted a new pay settlement agreed by their union and District Health Boards.

Spokesman Dr Peter Bramley says the new Multi Employer Collective Agreement follows 11 days of facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority over two months. “We very much appreciated the ERA’s assistance as an independent body that was able to make a series of recommendations on a way forward.

“All of the ERA’s recommendations have been accepted by DHBs and the NZRDA, and the offer for settlement has now been formally ratified by RMOs.

“The settlement is for a two-year term from April 2019 and includes a pay rise in line with other settlements, as well as a lump sum payment.

“The ERA’s recommendations included a new change management process ensuring RMOs and their union are fully consulted on any proposal to change working arrangements.

“We are pleased to have reached a pragmatic solution.

“We look forward to working together constructively to ensure services are configured at a local level that promotes better quality patient care and strengthens training of RMOs,” says Dr Bramley.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from All District Health Boards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 