Settlement agreed with NZ Resident Doctors’ Association

Resident Medical Officers who are members of the NZ Resident Doctors’ Association have accepted a new pay settlement agreed by their union and District Health Boards.

Spokesman Dr Peter Bramley says the new Multi Employer Collective Agreement follows 11 days of facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority over two months. “We very much appreciated the ERA’s assistance as an independent body that was able to make a series of recommendations on a way forward.

“All of the ERA’s recommendations have been accepted by DHBs and the NZRDA, and the offer for settlement has now been formally ratified by RMOs.

“The settlement is for a two-year term from April 2019 and includes a pay rise in line with other settlements, as well as a lump sum payment.

“The ERA’s recommendations included a new change management process ensuring RMOs and their union are fully consulted on any proposal to change working arrangements.

“We are pleased to have reached a pragmatic solution.

“We look forward to working together constructively to ensure services are configured at a local level that promotes better quality patient care and strengthens training of RMOs,” says Dr Bramley.





