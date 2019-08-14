Cantabrians reminded to bring in their medicines

14 August 2019

For immediate release

Cantabrians reminded to bring in their medicines if they’re being admitted to hospital

Being admitted to hospital is often a challenging time but being prepared can make your stay and return home a little easier.

Canterbury DHB is reminding patients to prepare for their hospital stay by packing a bag with all the items they might need.

“It’s helpful for patients to always bring in any medications from home they’re currently using, including medicines bought at the pharmacy and supermarket, as well as complementary, alternative or natural therapies. Also bring your medication list (also known as a yellow card) if you have one,” says Canterbury DHB Chief Medical Officer Sue Nightingale.

Canterbury District Health Board has this handy checklist on its website to remind you what to bring in with you and what you are better off leaving at home.

For more information on preparing for your stay or visit to hospital is available here.

Once you are discharged from hospital, if you have any questions about your medicines or need other health advice, contact your General Practice team or community pharmacist. You community pharmacist can assist you with managing your medicines, including providing advice, medicines lists, pill organisers or dose-packing.

You can also access #carearoundtheclock 24/7 by calling your General Practice team after hours on their usual number. You’ll be transferred to a registered nurse ready to take your call – any time of day or night. They provide free health advice, and if you need to be seen urgently, they can tell you what to do and where to go.

For trusted health advice, you can also visit the HealthInfo website which has health information specific to Canterbury. It is written and approved by local doctors, practice nurses, hospital clinicians, and other healthcare professionals, and features a mix of health information, fact sheets on different topics and descriptions of local health services.

ENDS

© Scoop Media