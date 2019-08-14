News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Cantabrians reminded to bring in their medicines

Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

14 August 2019

For immediate release

Cantabrians reminded to bring in their medicines if they’re being admitted to hospital

Being admitted to hospital is often a challenging time but being prepared can make your stay and return home a little easier.

Canterbury DHB is reminding patients to prepare for their hospital stay by packing a bag with all the items they might need.

“It’s helpful for patients to always bring in any medications from home they’re currently using, including medicines bought at the pharmacy and supermarket, as well as complementary, alternative or natural therapies. Also bring your medication list (also known as a yellow card) if you have one,” says Canterbury DHB Chief Medical Officer Sue Nightingale.

Canterbury District Health Board has this handy checklist on its website to remind you what to bring in with you and what you are better off leaving at home.

For more information on preparing for your stay or visit to hospital is available here.

Once you are discharged from hospital, if you have any questions about your medicines or need other health advice, contact your General Practice team or community pharmacist. You community pharmacist can assist you with managing your medicines, including providing advice, medicines lists, pill organisers or dose-packing.

You can also access #carearoundtheclock 24/7 by calling your General Practice team after hours on their usual number. You’ll be transferred to a registered nurse ready to take your call – any time of day or night. They provide free health advice, and if you need to be seen urgently, they can tell you what to do and where to go.

For trusted health advice, you can also visit the HealthInfo website which has health information specific to Canterbury. It is written and approved by local doctors, practice nurses, hospital clinicians, and other healthcare professionals, and features a mix of health information, fact sheets on different topics and descriptions of local health services.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 