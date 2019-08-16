News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Research confirms importance of information and education

Friday, 16 August 2019, 9:29 am
Press Release: Family Planning


Family Planning says new research on the age at which New Zealand girls have their first period confirms how important information and education is for young people - before they enter puberty.

"Young people need to know what to expect, to understand what is happening to their bodies, how they can manage it, and who they can go to for support and information," Family Planning National Health Promotion Advisor Amanda Hargreaves says.

The study, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, looked at the age of first menstruation in New Zealand and the implications for age-appropriate education and support. The study also noted the number of girls getting their periods in primary and intermediate schools at just over 12,000 each year.

Puberty, including menstruation, is a component of sexuality education in The New Zealand Curriculum. Ministry of Education guidelines say it should be part of programmes from Year 5 onwards.

"While we need to teach about the menstrual cycle to all students, not just girls, our teaching programmes can and should do much more. We have a new suite of teaching resources to support teachers in this area. They incude learning opportunities that support students in developing strategies to manage pubertal changes, carrying out inquiries into the range of menstrual products now available and the realities of period poverty, and investigations into the systems within their school that support girls in managing their period while at school. Students are encouraged to seek professional help if their periods are painful and not seen as a montly rite of passage. These investigations can also be used to inform senior management and Boards of Trustees about gaps or issues with their provision of services," Ms Hargreaves says.

"In line with the Ministry of Education guidelines, our Navigating the Journey resources introduce the concept of menstruation in Year 5 - it’s important that all young people understand about menstruation and it’s relationship with conception - we’re well past the time when this is an issue only for the girls."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Family Planning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 