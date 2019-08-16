Research confirms importance of information and education



Family Planning says new research on the age at which New Zealand girls have their first period confirms how important information and education is for young people - before they enter puberty.

"Young people need to know what to expect, to understand what is happening to their bodies, how they can manage it, and who they can go to for support and information," Family Planning National Health Promotion Advisor Amanda Hargreaves says.

The study, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, looked at the age of first menstruation in New Zealand and the implications for age-appropriate education and support. The study also noted the number of girls getting their periods in primary and intermediate schools at just over 12,000 each year.

Puberty, including menstruation, is a component of sexuality education in The New Zealand Curriculum. Ministry of Education guidelines say it should be part of programmes from Year 5 onwards.

"While we need to teach about the menstrual cycle to all students, not just girls, our teaching programmes can and should do much more. We have a new suite of teaching resources to support teachers in this area. They incude learning opportunities that support students in developing strategies to manage pubertal changes, carrying out inquiries into the range of menstrual products now available and the realities of period poverty, and investigations into the systems within their school that support girls in managing their period while at school. Students are encouraged to seek professional help if their periods are painful and not seen as a montly rite of passage. These investigations can also be used to inform senior management and Boards of Trustees about gaps or issues with their provision of services," Ms Hargreaves says.

"In line with the Ministry of Education guidelines, our Navigating the Journey resources introduce the concept of menstruation in Year 5 - it’s important that all young people understand about menstruation and it’s relationship with conception - we’re well past the time when this is an issue only for the girls."

