Ever Thought About Exercising in Water?

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 8:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Register of Exercise Professionals

Exercising in the water is an excellent option for anyone looking for an alternative to land-based exercise.

It’s also the perfect exercise solution for those who are limited in movement, providing full body support while allowing exercise that is hard enough to produce real health and wellness results.

In chest deep water your body can weigh up to 70% less than it does on land, so it’s less effort to be in the water. However once you start moving the water adds extra resistance. While the resistance in water is not as intense as exercising with weights on land, strength gains are still made in the water. This is of particular benefit to those who are not able to exercise on land due to injury, weight, or due to lower wellness levels, and is also useful for those who want strength gains, but aren’t looking to do this in a gym environment.

There are significant flexibility benefits from working in water. With weight and joints supported, many people find they get a greater range of movement in the water. The extra support the water provides also allows exercises to improve stability and balance.

When recovering from an injury, exercising in the water can enable exercise levels to be maintained while allowing recovery. Many pool facilities have deep water pools that allow a more intense workout for those with lower limb injuries.

Pregnant women can also benefit from water-based exercise as the reduced weight in water makes exercising more comfortable, especially in later pregnancy. Another advantage is that joints and muscles that become more prone to injury due to the hormone relaxing that pregnancy produces are well protected. Body temperature is not elevated in the way it is on land while exercising, which is of benefit to the pregnant exerciser.

Aqua jogging involves using a flotation belt (available at the pool generally) to keep you upright so you can ‘jog’ in the water without having your feet on the ground. If you are not sure what to do ask if your pool has a ‘workout card’ with exercise suggestions, or speak with their exercise professionals. it’s very simple to pick up aqua jogging, and you can keep your hair out of the water.

For those wishing to manage or prevent osteoporosis will need to add a land based, weight bearing element to their exercise routine in order to assist with increasing and/or maintaining bone density. Remember this doesn’t mean you have to be using heavy weights. Your body is a weight so walking, tramping and other activities will do the trick.

Whether it is an aqua based class, swimming, aqua jogging or water-based personal training, if you are considering mixing up your routine and adding water-based activity there’s plenty of good reasons to do so.

If you are new to water-based exercise don’t forget to get the right advice from an appropriately qualified and experienced exercise professional.

