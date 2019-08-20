News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Team Talk kicks off

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 10:00 am
Press Release: Team Talk

20 August 2019

MEDIA RELEASE


Wellington creative agency EightyOne, the Movember Foundation and some of New Zealand’s most prominent rugby figures, have come together to tackle men’s mental health with the new campaign ‘Team Talk’.

Launched today, Team Talk encourages men to have conversations with their peers about mental health over one of New Zealand’s favourite pastimes; rugby.

“What better way to connect New Zealand men together over mental health than through a sport so many are fond of.

“The stigma needs to be broken and we think this year with the World Cup coming up and the Investec Rugby Championship happening right now, rugby is a great subject to help break it,” said EightyOne Partner and Business Director Matt West

Movember Country Manager Robert Dunne agreed it was a prime time to be discussing such topics.

“We all know mental health is a hard conversation, and one that not enough men are having. So if we are to truly tackle men’s mental health, it’s important we create the right environment to get them talking.

“Rugby is a sport that brings so many people in our country together, and I hope that through this these tough talks will start to happen.”

The campaign will be supported by specially designed coasters featuring each of the 15 faces signed onto the campaign and their personal favourite rugby moments. A total of 250 coaster packs have already been purchased by Wellington Hospitality Group prior to the Team Talk launch. All proceeds will go to the Movember charity.

Former Hurricane and All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder said that men must start talking when they start to endure feelings such as anxiousness and depression.

“Everyone has different pressures on them in life that may leave them feeling blue. I know I’ve felt my fair share of pressure during my career, especially when I’ve had to step out of the game because of an injury.

“However, I’ve gotten through those hard times with the support of my friends and family who have listened to me when I’ve told them how I’m feeling. I hope to encourage others to do the same thing when life gets you down.”

For more information on Team Talks or to purchase a pack of coasters, head to www.rugbyteamtalk.nz or follow the campaign on Facebook or Instagram.


Additional information

Team Talk FAQs

What rugby luminaries have signed onto the campaign?

Robbie Deans, Sir John Kirwan, Sean Fitzpatrick, Mils Muliaina, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Grant Fox, Ali Williams, Grant Nisbett, Murray Mexted, Melodie Robinson, Nigel Yalden, Ric Salizzo, David Kirk, Sarah Hirini and Bob Francis.

Who designed the coasters?

A combination of Wellington based designers and EightyOne’s own illustrators.

Chris Bleackley & Justine Senee, Greg Dyne, Carlos Constable, Jeremy ‘Jay’ Hall, Zelle Read, Andre ‘Taco’ Caraco, Nigel Moore, Geoff Francis, James Henderson, Anna Gan, Julius Fernie, Erwan Elmayan, Pete Montgomery, Phil Dunstan-Brown and Ed Bats.

Where can I purchase coasters?

You can purchase the coasters at www.rugbyteamtalk.nz for $17 per pack. All money raised will help fund Movember programmes aimed at tackling issues concerning men’s mental health.

How long will the campaign run for?

Indefinitely. EightyOne hopes to raise $25,000 for Movember in the initial two months.

