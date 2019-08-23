Measles alert for travellers on US - Auckland flight



Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) is advising passengers they may have been exposed to measles on a flight from Los Angeles to Auckland.

ARPHS Public Health Medicine Specialist Dr Maria Poynter says an Auckland resident was infectious with measles on a flight departing Los Angeles on Thursday 15 August, landing in Auckland on Saturday 17 August.

The flight details are -

- Air New Zealand flight NZ001 from Los Angeles to Auckland leaving at 9.40 pm and arriving at 5.30 am on Saturday 17 August.

"There is some risk that other passengers may contract measles if they are not immune. We would ask that anyone on this flight checks their medical records if they are under 50 years to see if they have had a least one MMR vaccination, or have had the measles previously, making them immune."

"They should also watch out for symptoms over the next few days - a fever, runny nose, cough, sore red eyes and then a rash. Unfortunately people are infectious five days before the rash appears, so don’t usually know they have measles. They continue to be contagious for five days after this," Dr Poynter says.

She says any passengers on the flight who start to feel unwell should phone their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611-116 for advice.

"If you feel unwell, please don’t just turn up. It is important to call first, because measles is highly infectious and you could infect others in the waiting room," Dr Poynter says.

For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or see the Auckland Regional Public Health website.

