News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

13 reasons Why: reasons to check in on our kids

Friday, 23 August 2019, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Le Va

Le Va, a Pacific not-for-profit organisation whose work spans mental health, suicide prevention, addictions, violence prevention and cultural competency, is urging caregivers to check in on their young people and to equip themselves with the skills to spot warning signs of mental distress.

Today Netflix will release 13 Reasons Why – a controversial series that can be triggering for our most vulnerable. The first two seasons were widely watched by teenagers, which included themes of suicide, sexual assault, bullying and other issues that led to many viewers feeling distressed and in need of support.

“There’s clear evidence now that unsafe messaging in movies, media, social media and online can be triggering, especially for our most vulnerable, or if we are simply having a vulnerable day. This can contribute to psychological distress,” Le Va chief executive Dr Monique Faleafa says.

“In the lead-up to the release, some young people may re-watch the first two seasons, or watch it for the first time. Feedback from young people is that it accurately represented the issues they face in their lives. Banning or recommending a ban on viewing it can be more harmful, as young people will still watch it but feel they have to hide that from adults.”

In an advisory blog, Dr Faleafa cautions that “the issues raised in the series are significant, and the series offers a good opportunity to our young people to talk about these difficult life events, but it is important that those conversations are safe ones”.

Le Va recently launched their Mental Wealth Project, a mental health literacy solution for young people and their families to increase social inclusion, decrease stigma and enhance help-seeking behaviour. The website has tools and knowledge banks to recognise warning signs and strategies for modelling positive behaviour and outcomes.

The Mental Health Foundation has also released new resources for adults to start a kōrero/conversation with young people about suicide.

“We must all be committed to working together to build up our young people, so that they have a sense of belonging, purpose and hope,” says Dr Faleafa.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Le Va on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Westpac Exiting Cake Tin: Stadium Announces Naming Rights Agreement With Sky

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust (WRST) and Sky Network Television Ltd (Sky) have announced a new partnership that will see Sky secure the naming rights of the Stadium from 1 January 2020. More>>

ALSO:

ASB Classic: Serena Williams Confirmed For 2020

One of the biggest names in sport has confirmed she will be returning to the ASB Classic in 2020. Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will return to Auckland’s ASB Tennis Arena to challenge for the ASB Classic title. More>>

Netball: Taurua To Coach Silver Ferns Through Two More Campaigns

Netball New Zealand has confirmed Taurua will guide the Silver Ferns as they take on the Australian Diamonds in October’s Cadbury Netball Series (Constellation Cup), along with the Northern Quad Series in late January. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger But Less Novel Than The Parrot: Giant Fossil Penguin Find

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 