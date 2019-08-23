News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Kiwis encouraged to explore their way to wellbeing

Friday, 23 August 2019, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Mental Health Foundation


With one month to go and over 4,000 Kiwis signed up to participate in Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW), the campaign is already its biggest ever in Aotearoa.

MHAW is 23-29 September and New Zealand workplaces, communities, schools and kura are asked to Explore your way to wellbeing – Whāia te ara hauora, Whitiora.

MHF chief executive Shaun Robinson says the week, which has been led by the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand (MHF) for 26 years, provides an opportunity to take notice of what makes you feel good and do more of that.

“Mental health is a taonga. It’s something we all have and something to look after so we can lead our best and most fulfilling lives. When our personal wellbeing is strong, our whānau, communities and Aotearoa can flourish too,” Mr Robinson says.

Mr Robinson says wellbeing isn’t just for people who have not experienced mental illness – it’s for everyone.

1 in 5 Kiwis experience a mental illness each year. Almost all of these people will recover or live well with the right support.

“Mental Health Awareness Week is an important reminder that we all go through ups and downs in life, and that’s why we need to explore what can help us when we’re feeling good and when we’re not.

“There are many challenges within our mental health system right now and advocating for better for all New Zealanders is a key part of our daily mahi. We acknowledge there’s a lot to do and it is going to take time. Exploring our way to wellbeing is something we can all do right now to make a real difference.”

MHAW in underpinned by Te Whare Tapa Whā, a model that describes health and wellbeing as a wharenui/meeting house with four walls.

The walls are taha hinengaro/mental health, taha wairua/spiritual health, taha tinana/physical health, and taha whanau/family and friends. Connection with the whenua/land forms the foundation of the wharenui.

“While it’s important to have the freedom to find out what makes you feel good, Te Whare Tapa Whā is a great framework for all New Zealanders to explore different ways to wellbeing,” MHF Māori Development Manager Ellen Norman says.

“Identifying all parts of our wairua, whānau, whenua, tinana and hinengaro makes us feels good means we’re prepared to handle the tough times.”

This year’s MHAW activities include competitions and challenges, community and cultural events and activities that align with Te Whare Tapa Whā.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Mental Health Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Westpac Exiting Cake Tin: Stadium Announces Naming Rights Agreement With Sky

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust (WRST) and Sky Network Television Ltd (Sky) have announced a new partnership that will see Sky secure the naming rights of the Stadium from 1 January 2020. More>>

ALSO:

ASB Classic: Serena Williams Confirmed For 2020

One of the biggest names in sport has confirmed she will be returning to the ASB Classic in 2020. Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will return to Auckland’s ASB Tennis Arena to challenge for the ASB Classic title. More>>

Netball: Taurua To Coach Silver Ferns Through Two More Campaigns

Netball New Zealand has confirmed Taurua will guide the Silver Ferns as they take on the Australian Diamonds in October’s Cadbury Netball Series (Constellation Cup), along with the Northern Quad Series in late January. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger But Less Novel Than The Parrot: Giant Fossil Penguin Find

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 